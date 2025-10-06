Marvel Studios Finally Brings Back Shang-Chi (But There's a Catch)

Shang-Chi is finally back in the spotlight for Marvel Studios, but not in the live-action form that many fans would prefer. Simu Liu found massive success with his first MCU solo movie, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still one of the Multiverse Saga's highest-rated projects four years after its premiere. Now, while fans are still eager to see a sequel to that movie, its leading hero is finally back for more action under Marvel Studios' watch.

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi returned to the MCU Multiverse in animation rather than live-action in Episode 2 of Marvel Studios' Marvel Zombies. One of the show's leading heroes, the martial arts master joined Kamala Khan's entourage to attempt to contact the Nova Corps while avoiding Scarlet Witch's zombified grasp.

Marvel Studios

Alongside Shang-Chi, Awkwafina's Katy returned to the MCU for her second appearance and her first since debuting in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel Studios

While Shang-Chi is known for his mastery of the Ten Rings, Katy adopted the powerful weapons as well in the five years since the outbreak started.

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi is one of the few heroes to make it to the show's finale, but he is unable to survive against Wanda's horde. The hero's fate is sealed when he is overwhelmed by zombies, ultimately becoming one with the undead. This also marks Liu's second appearance in the MCU since Shang-Chi, as the character also had a couple of episodes of work in Season 3 of What If...? in December 2024.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies is Marvel Studios' latest R-rated project, spinning off from Season 1, Episode 5 of 2021's What If...?. The show centers on a group of surviving Avengers taking on a zombie apocalypse, bringing copious amounts of death, blood, and carnage. Marvel Zombies is streaming now on Disney+.

When Will Shang-Chi Return to the Live-Action MCU?

Marvel Studios

Considering that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the MCU's biggest recent successes, cries for a sequel have been rampant over the last four years. Unfortunately, due to other releases and changes to the schedule, the expectation is that this movie is still a ways out.

Liu is at least confirmed to play Shang-Chi again in Avengers: Doomsday, teaming up with the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four in his second live-action appearance. While Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is expected to be the leading character, Liu's Shang-Chi is sure to be an important player, especially now that he has possession of the Ten Rings.

As for his solo sequel, Liu said in 2023 that Shang-Chi 2 would have to wait until after at least one of the new Avengers films. This most likely means that he will not get another solo adventure until after the Multiverse Saga, although there is a slim chance that this movie could be added to Marvel's largely empty 2027 slate as well.

No matter how the details play out, the hope is that Liu's Shang-Chi will be one of the prevalent faces helping drive Marvel Studios' narrative forward for the next few years.