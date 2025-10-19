'Shang-Chi 2' Finally Gets an Exciting Update

Shang-Chi 2's latest update indicates that the Simu Liu-led MCU sequel may be further into development that once thought. In the wake of 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' popularity, Marvel Studios doubled down on director Destin Daniel Cretton. The MCU newcomer set about planning for Shang-Chi 2, took charge on Wonder Man, planned for a Ten Rings-centric Disney+ series, and was even given the keys to the now-cancelled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

In the years since, things have changed, while Wonder Man will premiere this December, there is still no sign of Shang-Chi 2 and the Disney+ spin-off looks to be abandoned. Meanwhile, Cretton has shifted focus to his next MCU movie, 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which sparked fears that Shang-Chi's much-anticipated sequel may be in trouble.

Insider Charles Murphy revealed an exciting Shang-Chi 2 update on X, stating that Destin Daniel Cretton had "a lot of work done" on his MCU sequel before jumping ship to Spider-Man 4 around September 2024.

Star Simu Liu recently settled fears that Spider-Man 4 could impact Shang-Chi 2 in an interview with ScreenRant, revealing, "I don't think anything's been impacted." He added that he still often talks with Cretton and "there's nothing coming out of both of [them] but excitement to make this film."

Brand New Day is bound to be Cretton's focus all the way through to its July 31, 2026, release. The MCU will conclude Phase 6 across December 18, 2026 and December 17, 2027 with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, after which the studio has its next available release dates set for Phase 7 in 2028.

The studio has four Phase 7 dates slated for 2028 - February 18, May 5, November 10, and December 15. While there are signs that Black Panther 3 and X-Men could grab two of those dates, that still leaves ample room for Shang-Chi 2 and two years for Cretton to develop it after Spider-Man 4.

Shang-Chi 2's Delays Might Actually Be a Good Thing

Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi may have struggled at the box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it became an instant hit with fans, and Simu Liu's superhero quickly rose up the fan-favorite lists. Naturally, four years on, fans are frustrated to not just be waiting for a sequel, but even a second live-action MCU appearance from Liu.

Currently, Simu Liu's only live-action appearance as Shang-Chi remains in his 2021 solo blockbuster, but he will be back next year for Avengers: Doomsday. That said, the martial arts icon has returned in animation through What If...? Season 3 and Marvel Zombies, presenting alternate reality takes on the character.

The MCU newbie confirmed in 2023 that Marvel Studios "keeps pushing back" the sequel, which he was told "would follow Avengers." Of course, with the next Avengers ensembles not set for release until December 2026 and 2027, the studio is technically still on track with this promise, albeit with some delays.

If Destin Daniel Cretton does already have "a lot of work done" on Shang-Chi 2, which seems likely given the filmmaker has yet to release a new movie since, development could move hastily forward after Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Unfortunately, as Marvel Studios looks to wrap up the Multiverse Saga, Shang-Chi 2 was always unlikely to be a priority. But this could work in the movie's favor if Shang-Chi sees a popularity boost after Avengers: Doomsday, which could even set-up some heroic crossovers in the sequel.