Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Footage Confirms How Miles Escapes Prowler

New footage from 2027's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse sets the stage for Miles Morales's escape from the Prowler. Sony Animation's Spider-Verse franchise still reigns as one of the best-reviewed sagas in recent superhero movie memory, with anticipation building for the third chapter in the story. Finally settled into a release date of June 18, 2027, after years of delays, Miles Morales will embark on the craziest part of his journey yet.

Sony Pictures shared new footage from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse during its panel at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the scene shows Shameik Moore's Miles Morales alongside Jharrel Jerome's Miles G. Morales and Mahershala Ali's alternate-reality version of Aaron Davis.

Sony Animation

Picking up from the last movie, Miles is tied up to a punching bag while his doppelganger and Aaron Davis interrogate him. Another moment from the trailer shows Davis and his nephew arguing, with Davis telling Morales, "I know you don't want to be the Prowler."

Sony Animation

The alternate Miles comes down in his full Prowler gear from the darkness and approaches the original Miles, still tied up to the punching bag. Asking the other version of himself who he is, the two debate how to pronounce the last name Morales.

Sony Animation

The original Miles shares that he knows his father is destined to be killed (as detailed by the explanation of canon events from the last movie), meaning he has to get back to his universe as he stares down the alternate version of himself.

Sony Animation

After begging for his freedom does not work, original Miles uses a trick Peter B. Parker taught him — "Don't watch the mouth, watch the hands." This leads him to use his electric powers to bust out of captivity, setting up the action that unfolds throughout the rest of the movie.

Sony Animation

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the third and final movie in Sony Animation's animated Spider-Verse trilogy. Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, and more, this story will follow up on Miles Morales' last solo movie, showing him fighting to save his father and his universe as the fabric of reality begins to unravel around him.

Sony Setting Up Epic Finale in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Sony Animation

While fans expected the third Spider-Verse movie to follow up directly from its predecessor's ending, this sets up a thrilling matchup between the two Miles Moraleses right from the get-go. The heroic Miles will have to use every bit of power in his arsenal to make his escape, but based on the trailer, it seems that he will get back-up shortly after getting away from his alternate reality self and uncle.

Although this marks the end of an era for Miles Morales, his story still has plenty of juice left as he fights his way through a multiverse's worth of challenges. Thankfully, he seems to quickly reunite with characters like Gwen Stacy, Spider-Noir, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Ham, and more as he goes back on the run from both Earth-42's inhabitants and Oscar Isaac's terrifying Spider-Man 2099.

Sony also revealed a new synopsis for the movie, teasing that Miles' "final chapter" will bring him to "the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home." With his family "fractured [and] endangered by his calling," the stage is set for what should be the hero's most intense plotline yet, as his actions could threaten the safety and sanctity of every universe in existence.