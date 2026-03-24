Spider-Verse Producers Confirm the End of An Era For Miles Morales

The Spider-Verse is approaching the end of an era as it prepares to release Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The animated Spider-Verse films have existed outside the goings-on of the MCU and Sony's Spider-Man universe, resulting in their own bona fide cinematic universe, the first fruits of which will be seen in this Spring's Spider-Noir. However, the core trilogy of Spider-Verse films is yet to be completed with Beyond the Spider-Verse, scheduled for June 18, 2027.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed Beyond the Spider-Verse will mark the end of a specific era for these films. Miller reconfirmed that Beyond the Spider-Verse is the "end of the trilogy" and that, despite there being plans for other avenues in the Spider-Verse, these films are the definitive closing of the "Miles [Morales] trilogy".

"But this, like the Miles trilogy, this is the last of [these] Spider-Verse stories."

Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Verse has been at the forefront of the Miles Morales renaissance by making the alternate-universe Spider-Man the lead of the animated movies rather than Peter Parker. The huge popularity of the Spider-Verse films has introduced Miles Morales to a whole new generation of superhero fans, and the hero has since become the lead of his own Spider-Man games on the PlayStation 5. Fans are also dying for him to appear in the MCU and, vice versa, for Tom Holland to appear in the Spider-Verse.

Miles and his family have been at the heart of Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse, with that theme continuing into Beyond the Spider-Verse, which Lord and Miller called "the most emotional of the three movies." The pair had previously outlined that the third Spider-Verse film would be about "how do you put [your family] back together?"

"We came upon a really wonderful notion, which is when your family is broken apart by your calling, your talents, how do you put them back together? How do you have it all?"

The multiversal antics of the Spider-Verse universe have wreaked havoc on Miles' life in the movies, with the hero desperate to stop the canon event of his father's death from happening, causing a whole multiverse of Spider-people to come after him. The wildest twist came at the end of Across the Spider-Verse, which saw Miles end up in an alternate Earth where his counterpart had become the Prowler.

Whatever happens after this in Beyond the Spider-Verse will mark a distinct shift in the expanding Spider-Verse, as the creatives close the book on Miles Morales and his family and enter a new era featuring different Spider-heroes in the lead.

What Does the Spider-Verse Look Like Moving Forward?

Sony Pictures Animation

While Beyond the Spider-Verse is the closing of Miles' chapter, it's far from the end of the Spider-Verse. Sony is already experimenting with spin-off projects based on its huge roster of Spider-People, starting with Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly in Spider-Noir.

Following that, Spider-Verse spin-off films featuring characters like Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk are in active development, confirming the Marvel animated universe is looking to live on long beyond 2027.

Both Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk have become breakout stars of Spider-Verse, and the future of the franchise appears to be honing in on stories featuring the characters who resonated most with fans. Putting these characters at the forefront of their own films also gives them the opportunity to reach new audiences, hopefully gaining traction like Miles Morales has.

While Miles won't be the lead in future Spider-Verse stories, it doesn't preclude him from appearing in them, depending on how the trilogy closes. Miles and Gwen have had a romance brewing throughout the Spider-Verse trilogy, and that could continue in the Spider-Gwen film depending on when it takes place and how things are left between the pair at the end of Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The character also has counterparts in other universes, so even if something happens to the main Earth's Miles Morales in Spider-Verse 3, future spin-offs could still feature Multiversal versions that allow Miles to be present in the Spider-Verse's future.