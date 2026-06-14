Spider-Man Brand New Day: All 12 Characters Who May Die, Ranked By Survival Chances

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have more than a few characters who may die in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man movie is already building massive hype - its first trailer became the most-viewed trailer in history after its debut in March, and its imminent second trailer is already making splashes on social media following unprecedented online leaks. The sequel's released footage has shown off a massive cast of characters, some of whom may not be safe from a tragic end when the film hits theaters on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has at least 12 major characters confirmed for its story. While the first three movies only showed a few major characters dying (one of whom may not even be dead), Brand New Day has a chance to raise the stakes for the MCU's web-slinger. Ahead are the rankings for the survival chances for all main characters in Brand New Day, from least likely to die to most likely:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Characters' Survival Chances Ranked

12. Bruce Banner/Hulk

Sony Pictures

Mark Ruffalo will be back as Bruce Banner/the Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving him his first credit in a Spider-Man film. Ruffalo is a longtime veteran of the MCU, with this movie marking his 10th live-action appearance with Marvel Studios (including uncredited cameos).

Considering Banner is expected to return to his Savage Hulk form during this story, he is naturally the least likely character to be killed off in Brand New Day. As the only known force powerful enough to even harm the Hulk (the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet) is now gone, most expect the enormous green rage monster to come out of this story without a scratch.

11. Punisher

Sony Pictures

Following a long run in the MCU's streaming sphere, Jon Bernthal will break through into the movie side with a role as the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Having previously appeared in Daredevil, his own Punisher series, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, this will be Bernthal's first appearance in an MCU movie as Frank Castle.

Given Frank's resilience on-screen and popularity off-screen, there is only a slim chance that Marvel would kill him off in this movie. He will be on the heels of his Disney+ Special Presentation right before this, and Marvel may want to keep him around for a long time. Now that he is finally integrated into the greater MCU after his Netflix tenure, this should be far from his end.

10. MJ

Sony Pictures

Along with major roles in Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, and The Drama, Zendaya will add to her list of 2026 movies with a return to the MCU in Brand New Day. Playing Peter Parker's ex-girlfriend, Michelle Jones-Watson (MJ), Zendaya will make her fourth MCU appearance after starring in the first three Spider-Man movies.

There is certainly a precedent for a Spider-Man love interest to die, as Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy bit the bullet in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, given Zendaya's status as a megastar and fans' hopes of seeing Peter and MJ get back together, the odds of Marvel and Sony repeating this move are slim.

9. Ned Leeds

Sony Pictures

Known as Peter Parker's former "guy in the chair,' Ned Leeds will be back for a role in Brand New Day, played by Jacob Batalon. Batalon has starred in all four MCU Spider-Man movies to date and has small cameo roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Like MJ, Ned is one of the safer characters in this movie when it comes to being killed off. While he would surely deliver a highly emotional moment by dying, his friendship with Peter is something fans hope to see brought back into the fold.

8. Sadie Sink's Unconfirmed Character

Sony Pictures

No role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been more hotly debated than the one played by Stranger Things rising star Sadie Sink. While Sink is confirmed for the movie (and is believed to appear in the first trailer), her character remains unknown.

Sink's character is basically guaranteed to survive the events of Brand New Day, as Marvel and Sony are sure to want to capitalize on one of the biggest rising stars in the industry. Additionally, she has already been confirmed for a role in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, suggesting she will likely play a major Marvel character.

7. Tombstone

Sony Animation

Marvin Jones III will join the MCU in Brand New Day as the iconic street-level Spider-Man villain Tombstone. Having previously voiced the role in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he will now take his portrayal into Tom Holland's Spider-Man saga to give the character his first live-action appearance.

With this being Tombstone's first live-action appearance, Marvel may want to keep him around for a future bigger role (similar to Michael Mando's roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming and this movie). However, Spider-Man may find a way to take him out during his superhero journey.

6. Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Leading Brand New Day's efforts is none other than Tom Holland, whose tenure in the MCU is now at a decade. Debuting as Peter Parker in the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Holland will make his seventh appearance as the New York web-slinger in his fourth solo movie.

While Holland is not expected to end his MCU tenure in this movie, Peter could "die" in a more metaphorical sense if his expected physical transformation pushes too far. After some kind of biological event gives him organic webbing, there is a chance he could morph into the Man-Spider from the comics and kill off his Peter Parker persona, but that would be unlikely to stick for long.

5. Boomerang

Sony Pictures

Only making a short appearance in the first trailer, the classic Spider-Man villain Boomerang will make his live-action debut in No Way Home. As of writing, Marvel and Sony have not announced who will play him.

Depending on how big this villain's role is, the odds of him living or dying are likely even, as he could be taken out while Peter Parker makes his return to protecting New York. However, he could just as easily be defeated and thrown in prison if he proves to be that kind of threat.

4. Tarantula

Sony Pictures

Along with Boomerang, another villain making his MCU debut in this movie is Tarantula. Multiple people have held the Tarantula mantle in the comics, but the actor and character in Brand New Day are still being kept under wraps.

Similar to Boomerang, Tarantula could be set up for an early exit if his role in the movie is not a big one. Even though Spider-Man is not a character known for killing, Tarantula certainly has higher odds of not making it than most of the other players in Brand New Day.

3. MJ's Boyfriend

Sony Pictures

In a surprising move, Marvel and Sony have lined up a role in Brand New Day for rising star Eman Esfandi. While his role is not yet confirmed, he is seen in the movie's first trailer flirting with Zendaya's MJ at a house party, seemingly indicating he could be her new love interest or boyfriend.

Killing off Esfandi's character doesn't seem likely, but it would leave MJ single again, giving her and Peter a chance to rekindle their relationship. It is also unclear how big Esfandi's role in the movie is, meaning he could be more of a threat to Peter than just a romantic rival.

2. William Metzger

Sony Pictures

Following a long and successful run on Severance, Tramell Tillman will join the MCU's long roster of stars in Brand New Day. The Emmy-winning star is expected to take on the role of William Metzger, a noted anti-mutant activist from the comics who is believed to be acting as a high-ranking official in the Department of Damage Control in this movie.

Metzger is expected to be one of the movie's biggest villains, with Damage Control still out to curb superhero activity, as seen with Spider-Man. While fans hope to see him stick around for a story with the MCU's mutants when the debut, killing him off would not be a huge shock if his presence impacts Spider-Man to that level.

1. Scorpion

Sony Pictures.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will bring Michael Mando back for his second MCU credit as Mac Gargan. After first appearing in a minor role in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, this movie will fully evolve him into his villainous alter ego, Scorpion, setting him up for his first major battle against Peter Parker.

Given that Scorpion is going to be one of the main villains in this movie, he naturally has the highest chance of dying in action as he takes on the web-slinger. While he would only be the second Spider-Man villain to die in the MCU, he is certainly the pick to not make it to the credits if one character has to take that slot.