Ahsoka Season 2: First Look at Ahsoka Tano's New Red Costume (Photo)

Disney+'s Ahsoka Season 2 unveiled a new winter costume for its titular Jedi hero. With almost two decades of regular Star Wars appearances under her belt through The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and her Disney+ solo series, Ahsoka Tano has sported many looks through the years. The former Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker will officially be gaining some new ones when she returns in the live-action Ahsoka Season 2 in early 2027.

Disney's bi-annual D23 Expo is officially underway, and costumes for Ahsoka Season 2 are on display at the Anaheim event ahead of new updates and reveals from the Star Wars series' return. Brazilian outlet Omelete captured shots of some of these costumes on Disney+, including a brand-new red, wintery costume for the titular Ahsoka Tano herself that will feature in the 2027 season.

Omelete

The smaller form factor of Ahsoka's new red costume appears much more fitting for 18-year-old Ariana Greenblatt, who starred in Season 1's Clone Wars flashbacks, than the Disney+ series' 47-year-old star Rosario Dawson.

Lucasfilm

That signals that more flashbacks to Ahsoka's training in the seven-season animated series are planned, although there is no word yet on whether Greenblatt will reprise her young Jedi Padawan role (although it certainly seems likely).

Ahsoka came dressed for snowy climates before in Season 4, Episode 14, "Friend in Need," which takes place on the snowy world of Carlac and notably features the first appearance of a MandoVerse icon, Bo-Katan Kryze.

Lucasfilm Animation

The snowy costume that Ahsoka will wear in live-action next year appears vastly different from the one from The Clone Wars, even if it includes many of the same fluffy components and is shaped similarly to fit her lekku (head tails).

Omelete / Lucasfilm Animation

After Ahsoka hid much of the detail in Greenblatt's costume behind the dreary fog of war, her highly realistic Hot Toys figures reveal her red Clone Wars costume in all of its glory, the colors of which seem to be lingering for the snowy setting.

Omelete / Hot Toys

Lucasfilm is also displaying the elder Ahsoka's present-day white costume at D23, complete with the Togruta Jedi's famous lekku hanging across the front.

Omelete

The bright white costume appears to be the same one that Dawson was donning at the tail end of Ahsoka Season 1, teasing that the sophomore season will pick up immediately after she was left stranded in the distant galaxy of Peridea.

Omelete / Lucasfilm

The evolution of Ahsoka's costume echoes her similarities to The Lord of the Rings' Gandalf, as she begins Season 1 in a darker cloak as Ahsoka the Grey but evolves throughout to become Ahsoka the White. The shift is intended to be symbolic, hinting at the rebirth she undergoes in the World Between Worlds as she abandons her ways as a wandering lone-wolf warrior.

Lucasfilm

Taking place in the World Between Worlds, Episode 5, "Shadow Warrior," was a pivotal one in Ahsoka, through the return of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, flashbacks to the Clone Wars, and deeper shifts in Tano's character as she overcomes her guilt over her master's turn to the dark side.

Lucasfilm

Interestingly, Ahsoka won't be the only one getting a snow-ready costume redesign for Season 2, as Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker has his own winter attire on display at D23, inspired by his Clone Wars general costume.

Omelete

Much like his Padawan, Anakin received his own winter costume in The Clone Wars, albeit in a separate, much earlier story, Season 1, Episode 15, "Trespass," alongside his own Jedi master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The duo and the 501st clone Legion traveled to the ice world of Orto Plutonia to investigate the disappearance of a clone security force and combat the local, territorial Talz tribe.

Omelete / Lucasfilm Animation

Ahsoka Season 2 is officially tossing aside last season's Skywalker playbook by upgrading the Chosen One to a more significant supporting role. That will include both scenes in the present-day MandoVerse on Peridea as a force ghost, as well as through new flashbacks to the Clone Wars, presumably via the World Between Worlds, that continue to teach Ahsoka valuable lessons.

Omelete / Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Season 2 was recently delayed to premiere in early 2027, officially leaving 2026 without a new live-action Star Wars series. The MandoVerse epic will return next year to resume the conflict with Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn, uncover a dark mystery on Peridea, and rescue Ahsoka from another galaxy.

What to Expect from Ahsoka Season 2's Clone Wars Flashbacks

If Star Wars' Disney+ era has made one thing clear, it's that the fans love the Clone Wars and the prequel era of the Skywalker Saga. Audiences turned out in droves for The Clone Wars Season 7, and the flashback-heavy episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka were some of the most beloved among fans.

It should come as no surprise that Season 2 is coming to play with even more Clone Wars flashbacks that could look better than ever, as Ahsoka is cutting back on its use of The Volume for its return and should be utilizing more practical sets.

Last season's flashbacks exploded into the crucial conflicts, including the Battles of Teth and Ryloth and the Siege of Mandalore. It's unclear where Season 2 will take Anakin and Ahsoka, as their snowy-locale missions in The Clone Wars were separate, meaning this ought to be something new.

With Anakin and Ahsoka all-but-confirmed to reteam in more flashbacks, they may not be alone, as there have been rumors and hints that Ewan McGregor will reprise Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time since his 2022 live-action solo series.