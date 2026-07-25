Ahsoka Season 2 Is Officially Abandoning the First Season's Winning Formula

Ahsoka Season 2 is officially changing one of Season 1’s greatest character decisions. Fans have already been waiting three years for Ahsoka to return to Disney+ with new episodes, and they should be prepared to wait a while longer, as Season 2 was recently delayed to Early 2027. The MandoVerse spin-off remains one of Star Wars’ best received Disney+ shows, partly due to the return of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. Having trained a young Ahsoka Tano before his turn to the Dark Side, the Chosen One returns to guide his former Padawan from the afterlife in Season 1’s second half.

Season 1 found a winning formula in utilizing Anakin in a sparing, but significant way, ensuring that it always felt special and served Ahsoka's story. Having already confirmed Anakin's return for Season 2 and featured his new costume in early footage at Disney's Upfronts, it seems the Chosen One is stepping up to a larger supporting role, not a cameo-esque guest star.

Fans have known as far back as Episode VI - Return of the Jedi that Anakin becomes a Force ghost after his defeat as Darth Vader. However, Lucasfilm has never spent much time with Anakin chronologically after the original trilogy, keeping his perfect storyline from Episodes 1-6 contained and untarnished.

Ahsoka was the first true attempt to utilize Anakin beyond the original trilogy's timeline through his Force ghost, appearing in the World Between Worlds at the epic cliffhanger ending to Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi."

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After suffering a near-death experience in falling off a cliff while fighting Baylan Skoll, Ahsoka woke up in the World Between Worlds (an extra-dimensional plane that connects all of time and space within the Force). It was there that she was faced with her old Jedi master, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, who declared that he was there to "finish [her] training" before instigating a duel.

Anakin teaches those lessons through flashbacks to their early time together in the Clone Wars, where Christensen finally wears his iconic general's armor, and the youthful Ahsoka is played by Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt.

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The moment may sound like pure fan service, designed to attract oohs and aahs from those who grew up on The Clone Wars, but the flashbacks teach Ahsoka new lessons and serve a very real purpose for her adult self's present-day arc.

Ultimately, Ahsoka learns the true costs of war, makes peace with her old master’s fall to the Dark Side, and gains a better understanding of what it means to be a Jedi Master herself as she trains Sabine in the ways of the Force.

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Having taught his Padawan some valuable lessons from beyond the grave, Anakin appeared one last time as a Force ghost on Peridea in the finale. His presence confirms to Rosario Dawson's Jedi that, while she is stranded in this distant galaxy that Grand Admiral Thrawn just escaped, she is exactly where she needs to be.

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Ahsoka may be dialing up Skywalker's presence for Season 2, but it still has the chance to apply that winning formula to another prequel era Jedi. In recent months, there have been hints and rumors that Ewan McGregor is reprising Obi-Wan Kenobi in Ahsoka Season 2, marking his return to the franchise almost four years after his six-episode Disney+ solo series premiered in 2022.

Of course, Kenobi wasn't Ahsoka's Jedi Master like Skywalker, but he still had a major impact on her as a grandfather-like figure. If the legendary prequel Jedi appears, it may be through more Clone Wars flashbacks, in the World Between Worlds, or as another Force ghost on Peridea, perhaps with a similarly-sized role to his own Padawan in Season 1 to ensure he doesn't steal the spotlight.

Why Anakin Skywalker May Be Crucial to Ahsoka Season 2's Storyline

Even with Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka being stranded on Peridea while Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn returns to the galaxy far, far away, that wasn’t Season 1’s biggest cliffhanger moment. The jaw-dropper came through the late Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll (played by Rory McCann in Season 2), who had just discovered statues pertaining to the Mortis Gods on Peridea.

The Mortis Gods are three powerful beings that symbolize the different sides of the Force: the Daughter (light), the Son (Dark), and the Father (Balance). During The Clone Wars, the Father wanted Anakin, as the Chosen One, to replace him as the living embodiment of balance in the Force.

Many have theorized that, in his search for a destructive force on Peridea that can end the infinite struggle between Light and Dark, he will uncover the Mother, a terrifying entity that was contained by the Mortis Gods. If Baylan releases the Mother, it may require a trio of stand-ins for the Mortis Gods to recontain her, with a ghostly Anakin as the Father, Ahsoka as the Daughter, and perhaps Baylan himself as the Son.

That’s not to say that Season 2 won’t also feature more Clone Wars flashbacks, especially if Ewan McGregor is actually reprising Obi-Wan Kenobi. After all, it would be a missed opportunity not to finally unite the trio of Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka for the first time ever in live-action.