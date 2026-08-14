15 Years Later, Star Wars Is Officially Bringing Back Its Most Controversial Jedi From The Clone Wars

A dark chapter in the Star Wars franchise brought about by a controversial Jedi is ready to write a new page. Lucasfilm didn't put all of its eggs in the 2026 basket. Outside of releasing Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu and a few animated series, it mostly took it easy this year, saving most of its ammunition for 2027, which will see the release of Star Wars: Starfighter and Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2.

Electronic Arts

One of the last big projects set in a galaxy far, far away in 2026 is Star Wars: Zero Company, a turn-based video game that follows a group of mercenaries active during the Clone Wars. Of course, the conflict between the Galactic Republic and the Separatists is one of the most important in the franchise's history, as it paves the way for the rise of the Galactic Empire. With that being the case, Zero Company can't help but reference important locations and characters.

Electronic Arts

Ahead of Zero Company's August 27 release date, publisher Electronic Arts sent out preview copies to video game journalists, who posted plenty of content to sift through for Easter eggs. A video released by YouTuber SWZeroCommand featured a rather interesting moment, showing a brief cutscene that revealed that the game's main character, Hawks, used to be a member of the Republic Army and worked under Jedi Master Pong Krell.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because Krell is arguably the most controversial Jedi in Star Wars history. He appeared in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series during the Umbara Arc. When Anakin Skywalker had to leave his clone troopers behind for an important mission, he left them in the hands of Krell, a no-nonsense Force-user. It quickly became clear to Captain Rex that Krell didn't like clones and saw them as dispensable.

Lucasfilm Animation

Rex didn't know the half of it because Krell tricked two different groups of clones into firing on one another, costing many lives. At the end of the arc, the clones got the last laugh because they subdued Krell and executed him after he revealed his intention to become Count Dooku's apprentice.

Zero Company makes it clear that Krell's legacy didn't die on Umbara. But the game won't just focus on the skeletons the Republic wants to keep in the closet. There are also positive developments to cover, including the actions of a Jedi Knight far more decorated than Krell.

Star Wars: Zero Company Won't Gloss Over Anakin Skywalker's Role In The Clone Wars

Electronic Arts

Zero Company won't toss players into notable battles from the Clone Wars. Instead, it will focus on the titular group's conflict with a new threat, one that only outlaws can handle. While the Republic might not be on the Zero Company's radar, that's not going to stop members of Chancellor Palpatine's crew from showing up in the game.

User Star Wars Holocron on X posted an image of Anakin Skywalker from Zero Company, confirming the character's return to a galaxy far, far away. The internet has a lot of feelings about his appearance, as he doesn't exactly resemble Hayden Christensen. However, what he looks like isn't nearly as interesting as what he's up to.

Of course, the end of the Clone Wars is a complicated time for the Chosen One. Whatever interaction he has with the Zero Company or any of its associates could help inform his decision to betray Mace Windu in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and align himself with Darth Sidious.

The birth of Darth Vader is the canon event of all canon events in Star Wars, so it's no surprise Zero Company wants to insert itself into the incredibly tragic narrative.