Marvel Reveals First Look At Major X-Men Villain, Mr. Sinister

Marvel has revealed Nathaniel Essex's (aka Mister Sinister) on-screen return in 2026. The mutant is one of the X-Men's most notable villains, with his augmented genes granting him shapeshifting and telepathic powers. Mr. Sinister is yet to appear on-screen in a live-action X-Men project (although that may change in Marvel's 2028 X-Men reboot), but he will be debuting in the upcoming game from Insomniac Games, Marvel's Wolverine.

In Marvel's Wolverine, Nathaniel Essex is one of the people responsible for creating Team X, a pre-X-Men mutant group that includes Wolverine, Sabretooth, and Mystique. Ahead of Marvel's Wolverine's release on September 15, previews of the game have provided a first look at Essek, who is played by notable video game actor Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle).

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Baker appears as Essex in a new clip from the game shared by @BlueThunderReal. The sequence sees Logan (played by Liam McIntyre) bust into a room where Essex is being held captive. He is beaten and bloodied, with a debilitating collar around his neck. Logan uses his adamantium claws to free Essex from the device, while Baker's character utters in disbelief, "Logan, you came back..." suggesting it's been some time since the two have seen each other.

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After Baker appeared briefly in the new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine, speculation about whom He might be playing was rife, and it was recently confirmed he would be portraying Essex.

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Marvel's Wolverine Creative Director, Marcus Smith, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that Essex has an interesting counterpart in the game: the villain Bolivar Trask, who sees mutants as a threat, while Essex sees them as superior. "Essex and Trask [are] these tentpoles by which our moral leanings go," Smith said, sharing that the game explores "degrees of differences:"

“What always makes fascinating pairings in the Marvel universe, to me, are conflicts. And it’s never super black and white. It’s always degrees of differences. Obviously, Logan and Sabretooth on the same team, they have different moral codes, but it makes for a very interesting conflict. So having Essex and Trask be these tentpoles by which our moral leanings go was definitely the goalpost that we were shooting for.”

Marvel's Wolverine also features appearances from Jean Grey, Lady Deathstrike, and Omega Red. The game is set in the same world as Marvel's Spider-Man, but with its own distinct story and gameplay style. Marvel's Wolverine releases on PS5 on September 15.

Mister Sinister in Marvel's Wolverine vs. Marvel Comics

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In the comics, Mr. Sinister in his full villainous form is typically depicted as a gray-skinned, red-eyed mutant with a dramatic cape. He is a notable X-Men villain thanks to his alliance with the powerful mutant, Apocalypse. But in Marvel's Wolverine, Baker's portrayal presents Essex as just a man, seemingly showing him before he becomes the X-Men villain.

While Essex and Logan appear to be allies in the game, Smith's hint about Essex and Trask's polarizing views on mutants could set up the character for a villainous turn down the line. Essex's view that mutants are superior could easily conflict with the morals of someone like Logan and the X-Men, who typically believe in peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants.

Insomniac Games has already confirmed that characters like Trask and his Sentinels, The Hand, and Lady Deathstrike will act as antagonists in Marvel's Wolverine, but history has shown in Marvel's Spider-Man games that Insomniac isn't afraid to include some twist villains. Essex may be on the side of Team X initially, but it's not hard to see how he could change to fulfill his comics destiny as Mister Sinister by the end of the game.