Marvel Unveils A First Look At Lady Deathstrike’s Second Major 2026 Appearance

Lady Deathstrike of the X-Men made another 2026 appearance in a new Marvel project. The X-Men are in the midst of a renaissance across the greater Marvel universe, particularly with their upcoming return to action in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. Outside of the live-action MCU and the ongoing X-Men '97 Season 2, the mutants will also make their way into other projects this year.

Insomniac Games confirmed that the new Wolverine video game will feature an appearance by the Marvel supervillain Lady Deathstrike. A new trailer for the game showed the classic X-Men villain jumping into battle with Wolverine in the streets of an undisclosed major city.

Insomniac Games

This scene closed out the trailer after earlier footage from the game introduced a new take on Sabretooth, who has also enjoyed a resurgence across media over the last few years.

Insomniac Games

Using her own set of adamantium claws, which protrude directly from where her fingernails would be, she unleashes her full fury upon Wolverine with an army of soldiers backing her up.

After taking down a handful of soldiers, Deathstrike jumps into action and gives Wolverine all he can handle, slashing him with her claws and sending him flying.

Insomniac Games

This marks Lady Deathstrike's second major appearance of the year, after first coming back in a supporting role in Season 2, Episode 5 of X-Men '97. There, the story diverted to Wolverine and Morph as they dove back into the Weapon X program, encountering a scary breed of aliens called the Brood before Wolverine got his adamantium claws back.

Insomniac Games, Marvel Animation

Previously, Lady Deathstrike's most notable appearance came in 2003's X2, in which she was played by Kelly Hu. She was Colonel Stryker's mind-controlled mutant bodyguard, and Wolverine took her out by pumping liquid adamantium into her body, killing her.

Insomniac Games, 20th Century Fox

While Hu did not return to the role, the character had a second live-action appearance, joining the MCU in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. Jade Lye took on the role in a non-speaking capacity, becoming part of Cassandra Nova's army that took on Deadpool, Wolverine, Blade, Elektra, Gambit, and X-23.

Marvel Studios

Marvel's Wolverine is Insomniac Games' latest dive into the Marvel world after developing three highly successful Spider-Man games. This game takes place in a world where the X-Men do not exist, focusing on Wolverine's past while Bolivar Trask constructs Sentinel robots to wipe out all mutants. Marvel's Wolverine will be available on the PlayStation 5 on September 15.

Will Lady Deathstrike Play a Bigger Role in the MCU?

20th Century Fox

Marvel Studios is well on its way to making its first live-action X-Men movie, which is expected to be part of the MCU's Phase 7 slate. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will take on the same role for this movie, while Hunger Games writer Michael Lesslie pens the script.

Looking at Lady Deathstrike's rise to prominence in both the Wolverine game and X-Men '97, it begs the question of whether she is being built up for a bigger role in the MCU. While she would likely still be a villain, Marvel could set her up as a key antagonist for characters like Wolverine due to her adamantium claws (whenever a new Wolverine is introduced under Marvel Studios' watch).

Only a few characters are rumored for the new X-Men movie, including Bolivar Trask, the Sentinels, and Nathaniel Essex (Mr. Sinister). While it will likely be some time before villains like Lady Deathstrike come into play for the MCU, her inclusion and that of other underutilized mutants will be key in the Mutant Saga.