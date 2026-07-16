X-Men ’97 Season 2 Finally Fulfills a 34-Year Villain Promise With The Brood

X-Men '97 Season 2's use of The Brood finally pays off on an idea that was set up more than three decades ago. Continuing the story laid out in X-Men: The Animated Series, Marvel Animation is bringing back heroes and villains who have already been in the spotlight since the original show debuted in 1992. However, that cast also includes a handful of characters teased but never followed through upon, until now.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 5.

X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 5 heavily focused on a scary brand of creatures from Marvel Comics called the Brood. Interestingly, these characters were heavily featured in the Japanese opening credits for X-Men: The Animated Series in the 1990s. However, they were never given a full appearance in the original show.

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In Marvel Comics, the Brood are a race of insectoid, parasitic aliens conceived to serve as generic subordinates to Deathbird in The Uncanny X-Men #155. Boasting a look that somewhat resembles the Xenomorphs from the Alien franchise, these creatures are known for reproducing by implanting eggs into living hosts.

When the eggs hatch, the host is consumed and transformed, granting the alien all of the host's memories and powers.

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Interestingly, the original animated series featured a group of aliens inspired by the Brood, which was called the Colony. These green creatures appeared in Season 3, Episode 19, and they also had a cameo in Season 2, Episode 11.

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The Colony is an altered, reptilian version of the Brood, a parasitic, hive-minded alien species controlled by a Queen who traveled by piloting giant, whale-like beings. They even infected Rogue and Wolverine before Professor X used his powers to free them and send the Colony away.

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This new episode of X-Men '97 marks the first time the Brood had a full role in either this show or X-Men: The Animated Series from the '90s. The episode showed Wolverine and Morph teaming up with Wolverine's old hit squad, Team X, which included Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, Maverick, and Garrison Kane.

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Hoping to track down the Weapon X research facility, their helicopter crashes, and they find Dr. Abraham Cornelius. However, he mutates into an alien, as the Brood are revealed.

These aliens were used as test subjects, and Wolverine is eventually infected by them, transforming him into a monstrous creature before he undergoes the adamantium bonding again and regains his iconic metal claws.

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Bringing back many of the original stars from X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 Season 2 starts with the X-Men split between two timelines: the past, where they deal with the rise of Apocalypse, and the future, where Apocalypse reigns over humanity. New episodes of X-Men '97 debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Other X-Men Who Could Debut in X-Men '97

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X-Men '97 already delivered a handful of characters not seen at all or underutilized in the original animated show, including Gui Agustinis Roberto Da Costa/Sunspot. Sunspot was originally part of the New Mutants team, which had its own live-action movie released shortly after Marvel Studios regained the rights to the X-Men.

Another mutant from that team fans hope to see in X-Men '97 is Magik, played in live-action by Dune/Mario star Anya Taylor-Joy. Known for her sorcery and levitation powers, Morph even transformed into her for a moment against Madelyne Pryor in Season 1, leaving many hoping to see more of her soon.

Also on the list is Kitty Pryde, who was played by Elliot Page in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Boasting the ability to phase through solid matter, Kitty was set to appear in the original animated series but was cut during development. An appearance in '97 could rectify that problem, delivering one of Marvel's most popular mutants and giving her a chance to shine.

With X-Men '97 pushing forward into new seasons, Marvel Animation has its pick of the litter in terms of who to introduce in the animated world for the first time.