Marvel Announces Its 7th On-Screen X-Men Team of 2026

The MCU is yet to form its own X-Men on-screen, but they're just about everywhere else right now following the confirmation of another on-screen mutant team in a 2026 project. Marvel's mutant superhero team has been waiting in the wings ever since Marvel Studios regained the rights to its characters through Disney's acquisition of Fox, and several years on from that deal, the likes of Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Magneto, and Professor X are now appearing everywhere.

Marvel Studios is currently in the midst of casting its next generation of X-Men heroes for its MCU reboot film, directed by Jake Schreier, but while fans wait for that, there's been no shortage of mutants elsewhere. 2026 alone has become home to seven different mutant superhero teams, drawn from the X-Men source material.

Marvel's New 2026 X-Men Teams

X-Men (X-Men '97)

Marvel Animation

One of the biggest on-screen presences from the X-Men this year has been in the second season of X-Men '97, which revives the mutant heroes in the same style and aesthetic as their 1990s animated show, X-Men: The Animated Series.

Season 2 saw the core X-Men team split across time, with Professor X, Magneto, Rogue, Nightcrawler, and Beast sent to Ancient Egypt, while Wolverine, Storm, Morph, Cyclops, and Jean Grey were stuck in the far future, under Apocalypse's reign.

X-Force (X-Men '97)

Marvel Animation

While the X-Men are spread across different time periods in X-Men '97 Season 2, the time-traveling mutant Cable gets to work defending the 1990s from Apocalypse's incoming attack. To do so, he assembles a new team of mutants, the X-Force. Along with Cable, X-Force's lineup in X-Men '97 includes Jubilee, Sunspot, Psylocke, and Archangel.

Unlike the traditional X-Men team, the X-Force are more militant thanks to Cable's training and are focused on getting the job done efficiently, sometimes brutally.

X-Corp (X-Men '97)

Marvel Animation

X-Corp is another mutant team seen on-screen in 2026, once again in X-Men '97 Season 2.

The international group is an organization created by Charles Xavier to expand his mission for mutant outreach and protection around the globe. X-Corp is an extension of the X-Men, and in the series, Professor X builds it upon the grounds of Genosha to memorialize Magneto. Many of the existing X-Men heroes help champion X-Corp's cause as the organization brings in mutants worldwide.

X-Factor (X-Men '97)

Marvel Animation

After cameoing in Season 1, X-Factor has a much larger role to play in Season 2 of X-Men '97. The government-funded team emerges in the 1990s in the absence of the X-Men and is led by Havok (Cyclops' brother) and includes Multiple Man, Strong Guy, Wolfsbane, and Polaris.

Unlike the X-Men, X-Factor is restricted by the government and must work through a lot of bureaucratic red tape to get the job done, and in Season 2 of X-Men '97, they've clashed frequently with different mutants.

Generation X (X-Men '97)

Marvel Animation

In Episode 6 of X-Men '97 Season 2, a new group of mutants is hinted at, as Polaris encounters a group of mutant students in the Danger Room. Some of the cameos from fledgling X-Men heroes include Chamber, Synch, Hollow Kid Omega, and Wing. While they're not yet the team known as Generation X, the Disney+ series has laid the groundwork for the teenage heroes to band together in this universe.

X-Men (Avengers: Doomsday)

Marvel Studios

Ahead of the MCU's next generation of X-Men, the original characters and actors from Fox's X-Men trilogy will be crossing over into the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday.

Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) are all confirmed to reprise their roles in the new Avengers film, which releases on December 18, 2026. While fans are excited to see the legacy X-Men stars reunited on-screen, it doesn't look like it will be an easy journey for the mutant team.

Team X (Marvel's Wolverine)

Insomniac Games

Another X-Men-related project coming out in 2026 is Insomniac's Spider-Man spin-off, Marvel's Wolverine, which releases on the PS5 on September 15.

While at Comic-Con, Marvel's Wolverine creative team confirmed that the X-Men team doesn't yet exist in their gaming universe. However, there is a different mutant team in operation at the time: Team X. The small but mighty mutant team includes Wolverine, Sabretooth, Mystique, and Nathaniel Essek. While not the X-Men, Team X has a mission similar to Charles Xavier's team, with the goal of protecting mutantkind around the world. Rather than a superhero group, they act more like a covert black ops team.