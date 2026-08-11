Marvel Studios Finally Has All The Pieces To Form Tom Holland Spider-Man’s Own Sinister Six

Tom Holland's Spider-Man putting away as many villains as he has will come back to bite him if Marvel Studios puts together its own Sinister Six. The Wall-Crawler's rogues' gallery is unlike any other in the Marvel Universe, featuring fully fleshed-out bad guys who nearly all have personal connections to Peter Parker. And the MCU follows the source material's lead, putting its version of the hero through the wringer any time he crosses paths with a new evildoer, including in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

If Holland's Peter 1 had more time to bond with Peter 2 and Peter 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he probably would've brought up how strange it is that everyone they know eventually breaks bad. Peter 3, especially, can't catch a break, as his former best friend, Harry Osborn, killed his girlfriend, and his mentor, Curt Connors, tried to turn all the residents of New York City into Lizards.

The Amazing Spider-Man franchise ended before it could make the titular hero's life any harder than it already was. However, the powers that be at Sony certainly considered kicking things up a notch. A Sinister Six movie from Drew Goddard was in the works at the studio at one point, which would've picked up the thread the Gentleman dropped in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 when he toured a laboratory full of supervillain costumes.

One company's trash is another company's treasure, though. Marvel Studios has finally laid the groundwork for its own version of the Sinister Six, one that won't include any villains from other universes. All that's left to do is for the members of the "Beaten by Spider-Man" club to take up arms against NYC's greatest hero.

Every Potential Member Of Marvel Studios' Sinister Six

Vulture

Sony Pictures

Peter was only getting his feet wet as a hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming when Chitauri technology started wreaking havoc across the city. It took some digging, but he eventually learned that Adrian Toomes, his prom date's dad, was the man behind everything. Vulture and Spider-Man duked it out throughout the movie, which concluded with the former behind bars.

At some point, Toomes busted out and made his way to Morbius' universe, where he tried to recruit the living vampire. Marvel Studios probably won't address that moment if Michael Keaton's character returns. But it can keep his beef with Spider-Man and his willingness to team up with other villains alive.

Scorpion

Sony Pictures

Mac Gargan found himself on the wrong end of an FBI raid in Homecoming and blamed Spider-Man for all his problems. While in prison, he tried to get Vulture to give up the hero's identity. Toomes owed Spider-Man a debt, so he kept his secret. But Gargan's thirst for vengeance never subsided.

In Brand New Day, Gargan reemerges with his comic-accurate Scorpion costume. Jean Grey invades his mind a couple of times, using him as a pawn in her scheme against the Department of Damage Control. The movie concludes without checking in with Scorpion after his last fight with Spider-Man. However, he's unlikely to have changed his tune.

Shocker

Sony Pictures

Toomes didn't run his entire operation solo. His muscle came in the form of Shocker, a villain he outfitted with a gauntlet that emitted electricity. The original Shocker, Jackson Brice, got on Toomes' bad side and wound up dead. Herman Schultz took his place and did a bang-up job, until he ended up in handcuffs at the end of Homecoming.

While Schultz has been off the board since the 2017 movie, his technology hasn't. The Shocker gauntlet returns in Brand New Day in the hands of the DODC, which uses it to upgrade its security. The DODC has seen better days, which leaves the door open for Schultz to reunite with his weapon and get revenge on Spider-Man.

The Tinkerer

Sony Pictures

No Sinister Six works without an ideas guy. Phineas T. Mason filled that role on Toomes' crew in Homecoming, creating all the tech that gave Spider-Man fits. Rather than going down with the ship, though, Mason left Vulture out to dry, disappearing after the final fight with the Wall-Crawler began.

Vulture doesn't take kindly to being crossed. If Tinkerer crosses paths with his former boss, he would be smart to offer up his services again in exchange for his life. Providing support to other villains sounds better than heading to an early grave.

Tombstone

Sony Pitcures

The years leading up to the events of Brand New Day were very memorable for Spider-Man. He took down many villains, including The Hand and Boomerang. However, his biggest catch was Lonnie Lincoln, aka Tombstone, a metahuman with bulletproof skin and super strength.

So much is going on in Brand New Day that there's no time to catch up with Tombstone after his initial arrest. No matter where he's locked up, though, he's sure to be stewing, thinking about what he's going to do to Spider-Man the next time he sees him.

Prowler

Unlike the other Homecoming characters on this list, Aaron Davis didn't end the movie on bad terms with the titular hero. He actually thanked Spider-Man for helping out the city. But Davis' dark side seemingly caught up to him because the version of him that appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was doing hard time in the Spider-Society's headquarters.

While Marvel Studios could always say that Across the Spider-Verse's Prowler is a variant, that's not as fun as him being the original one. The Spider-Verse movies proved just how formidable Prowler can be. It would be a missed oppurtunity for him to miss the cut for the first live-action Sinister Six.