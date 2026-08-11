Star Wars: 10 Most Powerful Jedi Alive During Ahsoka Season 2

Ahsoka Season 2 takes place in an interesting part of the Star Wars timeline where there aren't an abundance of Jedi, as there were before the fall of the Republic, but there are still plenty of notable ones who are quite powerful. Ahsoka Season 2 has not even been released yet, and it is already climbing the ranks of the most frustrating piece of Star Wars media ever. Season 1 came out all the way back in 2023, and with complete uncertainty surrounding Season 2's release, it could be almost four years in between installments by the time it premieres.

Still, when it does air, fans will be transported back to the galaxy far, far away for part of the story, and then to Peridea, which is outside of the main Star Wars galaxy, for the other part of the story. Across both plotlines, there will be multiple Jedi and Force users, including Ahsoka herself, Ezra Bridger, Baylan Skoll, and, according to rumors, the Mortis gods.

However, the Jedi and Force users who will show up in Ahsoka Season 2 aren't the only ones in the galaxy. During that era on the Star Wars timeline, there are other Jedi who are spread across the universe, some of whom are even more powerful than anyone who will be in the upcoming season of the Disney+ show.

Star Wars' Most Powerful Jedi Ranked Least Powerful to Most Powerful Who Are Alive During Ahsoka Season 2

Sabine Wren

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Ahsoka Season 1 confirmed that Sabine Wren had a Midichlorian count that was high enough for her to be deemed Force-sensitive. However, she wasn't experienced with the Force much at all, meaning that she also was not that powerful.

Sabine has displayed some potential with the Force, such as being able to Force push Ezra Bridger through the air so that he could make it onto Thrawn's Chimera safely. However, her power level pales in comparison to other Force users and Jedi during this era.

Ben Solo

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Ahsoka takes place around 9-10 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), shortly after Ahsoka Tano's appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2. At that time, Ben Solo would only be around 5-6 years old, meaning he would still be just a Youngling and not very powerful with the Force.

However, due to his connection to the Force and being a member of the Skywalker family, he would undoubtedly have a lot of potential and would be able to exhibit some pretty impressive Force abilities, even at such a young age.

Jod Na Nawood

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Skeleton Crew's Jod Na Nawood is an interesting character because while he doesn't have an extremely strong connection to the Force and isn't necessarily powerful, there is still a lot of potential there. Jod was trained by a Jedi when he was younger, but he was not able to complete his training, meaning Jod didn't learn everything about the Force he needed to be successful.

Still, Jod proved that he was able to use telekinesis, Force Push, Force Pull, and the ability to block blaster bolts by sensing where they would be landing before they got there. In the grand scheme of things, he is likely a bit more powerful than Kylo Ren, but nowhere near as powerful as the individuals above him on this list.

Grogu

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Grogu is extremely difficult to place on a list comparing different characters' power levels. On one hand, Grogu is part of a species that has a deep connection to the Force, meaning he has massive amounts of raw power and limitless potential. For instance, without any training at all, Grogu has been able to lift a mudhorn, form a protective forcefield to shield people from fire, and can even heal others with the Force.

On the other hand, Grogu has not refined his skills at all, so there is no finesse there, and he definitely can't use the Force at will as effectively as other characters. However, because of his natural Force abilities and the way he has used the Force already, his power level is nothing to scoff at, and, in some ways, it could be argued that he deserves to be a little bit higher on the list.

Shin Hati

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Everyone else on this list can be classified as above-average in terms of Force power and total power level. Now, it is important to mention that Shin Hati does not classify as a Jedi and was never part of the Jedi Order. However, she considered herself a "Bokken Jedi," which is a term for Padawans taken on and trained in the Jedi Arts after the fall of the Order.

Being the Padawan of Baylan Skoll, Shin was trained in the ways of the Jedi, but also through the Dark Side as well. This gave Shin a unique perspective on the Force and allowed her to have a different connection than most. Essentially, on the spectrum of the Force, she and Baylan were more toward the middle than other Dark Side users.

No matter her technical affiliation, Shin is quite powerful with the Force and capable with a lightsaber. Because of her training, she has honed her skills and can hold her own against other Force users. Because of her training and the amount of time she has spent refining her powers and connection to the Force, she is quite a bit more powerful than anyone below her on the list.

Ezra Bridger

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Ezra Bridger is quite a bit more powerful than Shin Hati in terms of Force powers and in lightsaber combat. Ezra had a lot of training from Kanan Jarrus and other Force users throughout his younger years, and he developed a rather strong connection to the Force pretty quickly.

However, Ezra was able to deepen his connection to the Force after traveling to Peridea, as he was in a situation where he had to essentially solely rely on the Force to survive and remain sane. Ezra has displayed many impressive feats through the Force across his life, such as calling the Purrgil during the climax of the final season of Star Wars Rebels and using them to get Thrawn away from the Rebellion.

It is also worth noting that Ezra is extremely talented in lightsaber combat and can go toe-to-toe with some extremely powerful Force users.

Baylan Skoll

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Unlike Shin Hati, Baylan Skoll is a former Jedi, as he was part of the Order before it collapsed. In a way, Baylan is almost just like Shin in terms of where he sits on the Light and Dark Side spectrum; he is just way more powerful. Baylan proved just how powerful he was in Season 1 when he defeated Ahsoka Tano in lightsaber combat. Ahsoka was trained by the Chosen One himself, Anakin Skywalker, so her power is nothing to laugh at.

Baylan (who sadly had to be recast for Ahsoka Season 2) also displayed an incredible connection to the Force on Peridea when he began to sense a greater power somewhere on the planet. Now, it is possible that whatever this power is (some believe it will be revealed to be Abeloth) could be directly targeting Baylan, and that is why he can sense it so strongly. Even if that is true, that greater power likely wouldn't be seeking Baylan out if it didn't think he was extremely powerful.

In the grand scheme of things, Baylan is likely on the exact same power level as Ahsoka and is probably a few steps up from Ezra.

Ahsoka Tano

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By the time of Ahsoka Season 2, Ahsoka Tano is one of the most experienced Jedi in the entire galaxy. Ahsoka began training at a very early age with Anakin Skywalker, who is the most powerful Force user of all time, as displayed in the Mortis arc of The Clone Wars. Anakin tried to teach Ahsoka everything that he knew, and he was largely successful.

Ahsoka has been able to defend herself against characters like Maul and Darth Vader, making her one of the most powerful people in the galaxy. However, she was defeated by Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka Season 1, so, as previously mentioned, she and Baylan are likely around the same power level.

It is worth noting that Ahsoka being in communication with Anakin Skywalker again could give her a massive boost in power. Therefore, once Season 2 is finished, it is possible Ahsoka could be undisputedly more powerful than Baylan.

Leia Organa

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Leia Organa is a lot like Grogu in the fact that she is extremely difficult to place on a power list. Once again, on one hand, Leia has almost limitless potential, as she is the daughter of Anakin Skywalker, the Chosen One. Therefore, she has an incredible level of raw power and, even without any training, is way more powerful than some Jedi who have spent their entire lives dedicated to the Jedi Arts.

Leia tried to train with Luke for a short time to hone her skills and really unlock her full potential, but things didn't work out, and Leia chose to return to politics instead. However, Leia has still showcased some absolutely incredible abilities, essentially without any training, meaning that she is ridiculously powerful.

It is also worth noting that there is an extremely popular theory that Leia was the one responsible for Ben Solo seeing and talking to Han Solo on the ruins of the Second Death Star in The Rise of Skywalker. That movie never explained exactly what happened, but there are two possibilities for Han Solo showing up to bring Ben back to the Light Side.

The first possibility is that Han was a manifestation of Ben's subconscious and memory, and that Ben always had good in him that he himself needed to bring back in order to turn away from the Dark Side. The other possibility is that Leia used the same Force Projection power that Luke did in The Last Jedi, and that Han speaking to Ben was actually Leia talking to him through an altered appearance.

If the second option is the one that actually happened, that would solidify Leia as one of the most powerful entities in Star Wars canon. The fact that Leia died right after that scene, just as Luke died right after Force Projecting himself, gives some more evidence that that is, in fact, what happened. However, no one knows for sure.

Luke Skywalker

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The one person whose spot on this list can't be disputed is Luke Skywalker's. During the New Republic era, Luke is undoubtedly the most powerful person in the galaxy. In fact, Luke can confidently be placed as the second-most powerful person in all of Star Wars, just behind his father, Anakin.

At this point in the timeline, Luke is the Grandmaster of the Jedi Order, his skills and connection to the Force are at an all-time high, and that is really all of the evidence that is needed to name him the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy.

The only way Luke could be more powerful than he already is would be if Lucasfilm adapts some of Luke's stories from Star Wars Legends into canon. Essentially, in some of those Legends stories, while Luke was the Grandmaster during the New Republic era, he literally had god-like powers (such as being able to move a black hole) and was entirely overpowered when compared to any other person or entity (aside from Abeloth).