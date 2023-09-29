Ezra Bridger's New Superpower Just Got Revealed In Ahsoka

Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger was introduced for the first time in live-action in Episode 6 of Ahsoka, but in Episode 7 of the Disney+ show, the character showed off one of his new Force abilities.

Ahsoka has been full of surprises and twists each week as new episodes have been released on Disney+.

Some characters have even been given new Force powers that they haven't previously possessed, such as Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano. For example, in Episodes 2 and 5, she was able to use psychometry to help her figure out exactly what had happened to Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren.

Ezra Bridger's New Force Power In Ahsoka

In Episode 7 of Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren were on the run from Peridean raiders and Shin Hati.

Even though Ezra and Sabine tried their best to defend themselves, they were ultimately surrounded when Grand Admiral Thrawn's Night Troopers finally arrived.

Sabine offered Ezra's lightsaber to him in hopes that he would defend them, but he refused it and told her that he gave it to her and that it was hers.

Ezra then displayed some brand new Force abilities that fans have never seen before in the world of Star Wars.

Instead of just using the Force in a traditional way to push his opponent away from him or pull them in his direction, Ezra looked as though he was fighting in a martial arts style of hand-to-hand combat, except he wasn't actually physically using his hands.

Ezra used the Force to actually land the blows on the Night Troopers instead of his fists, so it made it appear as though he was utilizing some form of Force punching.

For example, he would actually throw his hands out in punching motions, but the Force would deal the damage and/or push the Night Troopers back.

As previously mentioned, this was similar to Force Push, which Ezra utilized in Star Wars Rebels on a number of occasions. But instead of it just being one powerful motion to shove someone or something back, it was more like actual hand-to-hand fighting.

In the scene, Ezra also used a rather rare Force ability in Star Wars canon to actually stop Shin Hati's lightsaber from slicing right through him.

As Shin swung her lightsaber at him, Ezra simply extended his hands and blocked her attack with the Force rather than with another lightsaber, which is what was traditionally seen in other Star Wars projects.

This particular power was also seen in The Rise of Skywalker when Adam Driver's Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley's Rey were fighting on the ruins of the second Death Star.

Will Ezra Display Other Force Abilities in Ahsoka Episode 8?

Ezra, Sabine, and Ahsoka won a small victory in Episode 7 of the Disney+ show, but the fight is far from over.

If they want to have any chance at all to make it off Peridea and return to the Star Wars galaxy, they will have to face Thrawn, the Great Mothers, and the rest of the Night Troopers in Episode 8.

Ezra was away from everyone on Peridea for quite a long time. Roughly 12 years, to be exact, (the Liberation of Lothal (when Ezra disappeared with Thrawn) took place in 1 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), and Ahsoka took place in 11 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin)).

During this time, he obviously had to rely on himself to survive the unknown planet and its dangers, so the Force martial arts are likely something he taught himself since he didn't have a lightsaber or really any other weapon to rely on.

However, as he said in Episode 7, "the Force is [his] ally," and "that's all [he] needs."

It is quite possible and even probable that, during this time, Ezra learned more Force abilities that he hasn't revealed.

If he does continue to fight without his lightsaber in Episode 8, then perhaps some of those abilities will also be put on display if they face a greater threat than Night Troopers and Raiders.

Episode 7 of Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+.