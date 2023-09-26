Ahsoka: New Scene of Ezra Bridger & Sabine Wren Released Online

Ahead of its premiere on Disney+, fans were given a peek at a clip from Episode 7 of Ahsoka that featured Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren.

Ezra Bridger finally made his live-action Star Wars debut in Episode 6 of Ahsoka, played by actor Eman Esfandi.

After the episode hit Disney+, Esfandi publicly shared his brief reaction to his character appearing on-screen when he said, "ngl I'M BUZZIN' RN" on social media.

Episode 6 also served as the reunion between Ezra and Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren, setting up the journey that those two characters will go on together in the final two installments of the show as they try to make it off Peridea.

Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren in New Ahsoka Scene

Rotten Tomatoes shared a brand new 30-second clip from Episode 7 of Ahsoka via YouTube.

The footage included Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren on the run from raiders in the Peridea wastelands.

Star Wars

The two characters, in some type of round transport, were accompanied by some members of the Noti people who were seen with Ezra in Episode 6.

Star Wars

As Ezra and Sabine tried to outrun the raiders in the clip, Sabine fired her blasters back at them in an attempt to fight back.

Star Wars

One of the Noti even got in on the action, using a slingshot to hit one of the raiders in the helmet, but it didn't have much of an effect.

The full clip can be seen below:

What Will Happen to Ezra and Sabine in Episode 7?

Since the sneak peek revealed that Ezra and Sabine were being chased by raiders, it is safe to assume that they are trying to make it back to the temple where Thrawn is currently located in hopes that they can also leave the planet and return to the Star Wars galaxy fans are familiar with.

In the coming episode, Sabine may get in touch with Ahsoka Tano or Huyang and figure out a rendezvous point so they can all link up and face Thrawn and his forces together.

However, it is now obvious that the two characters will at least have to fight their way through the raiders before doing anything else, and that scene as a whole may push Ezra to display some of his Force abilities or lightsaber skills that fans haven't seen since Star Wars Rebels.

It is also interesting to theorize about how Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll and Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati will play into the scene.

They were ordered by Thrawn to track down Sabine and Ezra, and the last time that they were shown on-screen, they were face-to-face with the raiders that were chasing Ezra and Sabine.

Maybe Baylan will strike a deal with the raiders and try to get them to help him complete his task. After all, Baylan did say in Episode 6 that "the enemy of [their] enemy is [their] friend," at least for the time being.

However, fans won't have to wait long to see what will really occur, as Episode 7 of Ahsoka will be available to stream at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 26.