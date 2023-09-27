One of the biggest questions fans have had about Ahsoka is exactly where it fits into the Star Wars timeline, but thankfully Episode 7 of the Disney+ series gave a specific answer.

Many thought that Ahsoka fell around 11 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), which is around the same time as Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Some of the live-action Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka are all interconnected within the MandoVerse and all seem to be building toward the same eventual point in time.

With that being said, it would have made sense for Ahsoka to be set around the same year as the last Disney+ show under the Star Wars umbrella.

Where Does Ahsoka Fall on the Star Wars Timeline?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Ahsoka.

In the cold open of Ahsoka Episode 7, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla was seen meeting with a committee of New Republic senators and public figures.

During this scene, she was being questioned and even criticized for being out on the planet Seatos without authorization from the New Republic.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Carson Teva eventually came into the room to back up Hera, and at one point even confirmed exactly when Ahsoka takes place on the Star Wars timeline.

When Hera used the term "Imperial Remnant," Nelson Lee's Senator Xiono chimed in and said, "There is no proof of any coordination between the scattered and dwindling number of Imperial forces."

This caused Carson Teva to immediately stand up and ask Xiono "about the conflict on Mandalore."

This is obviously referring to the events that occurred during Season 3 of The Mandalorian when Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze brought a group of united Mandalorians to their home planet to find that Moff Gideon had turned it into a fully operational Imperial base.

This quick reference from Teva confirmed that Episode 7 of Ahsoka takes place sometime after Season 3 of The Mandalorian, and since Teva has had a recurring role throughout other episodes of Ahsoka, it is safe to assume that the entire followed The Mandalorian Season 3.

Xiono even dropped Moff Gideon's name shortly after Teva questioned what had happened on Mandalore, with Xiono saying, "Gideon was a warlord acting on his own," further proving that what fans saw at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3 came before Ahsoka.

It is important to note that fans were previously told that "Ahsoka runs along the same timeline as The Mandalorian Season 3," according to Sabine Wren actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

How Long After The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Ahsoka?

While the cold open was extremely revealing in terms of when Ahsoka takes place on the timeline, another small line of dialogue from later in the episode helped pinpoint exactly where Ahsoka falls.

As Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger was traveling with Sabine Wren through the wastelands of Peridea, he was trying to get caught up on everything that happened in the Star Wars galaxy since he left.

Ezra then started naming off some of the details that Sabine shared with him, and at one point stated that "Zeb's training recruits" for the New Republic.

This may have just been a bit of a fun line for Star Wars Rebels fans as it was actually the very first time that the character's name was even mentioned in Ahsoka, but it also explained that the Disney+ show directly followed The Mandalorian Season 3.

Zeb actually made a cameo appearance in Season 3 of that show where he could be seen wearing New Republic gear.

That meant that the Lasat was employed by and giving his services to the New Republic at that time, and since Sabine told Ezra that he still is, it is safe to assume that Ahsoka takes place on the timeline right after Zeb's on-screen appearance in The Mandalorian.

For those who were wondering about the character's whereabouts and why he is continuously absent from Ahsoka, that also provided a bit of an answer.

