New Ezra Bridger Actor Eman Esfandi Shares First Reaction to His Ahsoka Debut

Following his debut on Disney+, Ahsoka's Ezra Bridger star shared a series of personal takes on social media.

Episode 6 of Star Wars' newest series offered fans a glimpse at an older live-action Ezra Bridger for the first time, played by Eman Esfandi.

Ever since the exiled Jedi was revealed, Esfandi has been sharing his excitement online, including his own reaction to his character's first Star Wars poster.

Ahsoka Star Reacts to Ezra Bridger Poster

Ahsoka's Eman Esfandi posted a new string of reactions to Ezra Bridger's live-action debut.

For instance, after learning of his Ezra emoji on X (formerly Twitter), Esfandi posted the following:

"Getting an Emoji… just hit different"

Star Wars' newest star had a slightly more amusing reply to his character poster, saying, "LET ME PEOPLE GO!," a reference to him looking a lot like Moses.

Star Wars

Another reaction illustrated the actor's enthusiasm over his Ahsoka experience.

Replying to his own 2022 post that marked his first day on X, Esfandi referred to his first Star Wars appearance, posting, "Different kind of first but same vibes:"

"Different kind of first but same vibes ya feel!! BLESS UP YES LAWD AMEN HALLELUJAH"

Eman Esfandi Reacts to His Star Wars Story

It sure sounds like Eman Esfandi is just as thrilled about his Star Wars role as fans are about live-action Ezra.

Fortunately, it looks as if Ahsoka's latest episodes are only the start as Eman Esfandi seemingly has more Star Wars firsts in store.

While Episode 6 revealed Ezra and Sabine's long-awaited reunion and Episode 7 showed the actor in action, Ahsoka-related merchandise suggests fans will also get to see him without the beard and possibly on his home planet of Lothal.

It is also expected that Eman Esfandi will play Ezra Bridger in Dave Filoni's MandoVerse movie, an actual first for the Star Wars Rebels hero who's been limited to shows alone thus far.

With only one episode remaining in Ahsoka, it will be interesting to see where the Disney+ series leaves Ezra and if there's any more to reveal about his time in exile.

But regardless of what awaits in Episode 8, it seems safe to say Eman Esfandi will continue to share his thoughts and reactions online as both Ezra - and Esfandi's own Star Wars story - unfolds.

Ahsoka Episode 8 premieres next Tuesday, October 3 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.