2026's WandaVision Sequel Will Do Something No Marvel Disney+ Show Has Done Before

Despite the franchise getting ready to celebrate its 20th birthday in just two years, its next Disney+ show, VisionQuest, is going to make history and do something that has never been done in the past. All eyes are currently on Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. To be fair, those will likely end up being two of the biggest and highest-grossing movies of all time, so no one can blame fans for being excited for their releases. However, in the middle of those two movies, fans will be able to experience VisionQuest, the final installment in the WandaVision trilogy that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued with Agatha All Along in 2024.

VisionQuest is going to hit the Disney+ streaming platform on October 14, but the general public hasn't even been able to see an official trailer for the show (the trailer has been screened privately, though). However, Marvel Studios has already confirmed that the upcoming Disney+ series is going to do something completely new and different that the franchise has never done before.

Specifically, it has been revealed that Paul Bettany's Vision will be the main character of VisionQuest and that the series will be exploring the psyche of White Vision as he tries to regain the memories of Vision and discover himself. Notably, with Vision being the lead character of VisionQuest, it will mark the first time in MCU history that a lead protagonist from a Disney+ project will return as the lead of a completely separate show.

Marvel Studios

For instance, Vision was undoubtedly one of the two lead protagonists of WandaVision. His name was literally in the show's title, and the series revolved around him and Wanda's time in Westview. Now, Vision is returning in VisionQuest (another series that has the character's name in the title) as the sole lead protagonist.

Vision is not the first major character to appear across multiple Disney+ projects. For example, Maya Lopez played a major role in both Hawkeye and Echo. Similarly, Kingpin was an important character in Hawkeye, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again.

In the case of the WandaVision trilogy, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness showed up in a major supporting role in WandaVision and then returned as the lead of Agatha All Along. So, there have been plenty of characters who have crossed over between MCU Disney+ shows, but Vision is the first who was the lead of one series, and was then reused as the lead of another series.

Why Vision is the Perfect Character To Be Reused on Disney+

Marvel Studios

There is a reason that Marvel has pulled the trigger on Vision and made him the focus of multiple Disney+ projects. Although he has been around for quite some time and has had a lot of character development over the years, there is still plenty of story left to tell where he is at the center.

One of the most interesting aspects of bringing Vision back as the lead protagonist of a TV show after he was the lead of a separate show is that it allows Vision's story to be continued in a different setting with different characters. Since VisionQuest is essentially a sequel to WandaVision and will continue the story that was set up in that show, fans will get to experience the next chapter of that WandaVision storyline, but with different supporting characters and a different setting.

This time, Vision won't be in Westview, and characters like Agatha, Darcy, and Wanda won't be around him. However, he will still be experiencing a lot of the same things he did in WandaVision.

Vision has so much history and so much significance in the entirety of the MCU, so he deserves the spotlight on multiple occasions. WandaVision was such a must-see event every week, and VisionQuest could turn into the same thing.

It is also worth noting that Wanda and Vision have historically had one of the most in-demand storylines and character arcs in the MCU, and fans are always interested in seeing both of them. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that Vision will be the lead of yet another Disney+ show.