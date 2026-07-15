The 2026 WandaVision sequel, VisionQuest, will feature MCU characters who played key roles in the Avengers movies. The Disney+ series stars Paul Bettany as Vision and closes out the trilogy that began with WandaVision in 2021 and continued through Agatha All Along in 2024. Showrunner Terry Matalas, who previously ran Star Trek: Picard, leads the eight-episode show, which falls under Phase Six of the MCU.

At least four characters confirmed for VisionQuest appeared in the Avengers films. Marvel Television revealed the lineup through casting announcements and footage shown at New York Comic Con and Disney’s 2026 upfront presentation, where the studio also set an October 14 premiere date. Each of these characters shaped the Avengers saga on the big screen, and each one now factors into Vision’s next chapter.

Marvel Television

Vision’s own Avengers history runs deeper than anyone else’s in the cast. The synthezoid came to life in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Tony Stark and Bruce Banner uploaded the JARVIS program into a synthetic body that Ultron intended for himself. He fought alongside the team until Avengers: Infinity War, where Thanos ripped the Mind Stone from his forehead and killed him. WandaVision then brought him back as White Vision, a colorless SWORD reconstruction who received the original hero’s memories in the finale before flying off to parts unknown. The new series follows that version of the character, who holds every one of those memories yet feels no connection to them.

Marvel Television

Naturally, a Vision-centric series wouldn't feel right without the return of his ultimate MCU nemesis. James Spader returns as Ultron, the villain of Age of Ultron who nearly caused an extinction event by dropping the city of Sokovia from the sky. Stark and Banner designed him as a peacekeeping program, but he turned on his creators within minutes of waking up, and Vision destroyed his final body at the end of the film. This history the two characters share makes this comeback worth renewing Disney+ subscriptions for. Footage from the series shows Spader in both robotic and human forms, and Bettany described the dynamic between the two as a story about fathers and sons.

Another Avengers character with deep ties to Vision is also set to appear in the WandaVision sequel. FRIDAY arrived late in Age of Ultron as Stark’s replacement operating system once JARVIS became Vision. Kerry Condon voiced the AI there and again in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame while talking Stark through his last battles against Thanos. VisionQuest recasts the part, though. Orla Brady, another Star Trek: Picard alum, plays FRIDAY in human form, one of several AI personifications Vision meets inside a mansion within his own mind.

Marvel Studios

Edwin Jarvis completes the group and closes a loop on the Stark family. James D’Arcy played Howard Stark’s loyal butler across two seasons of Agent Carter, then reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame’s 1970 time heist. In VisionQuest, D’Arcy portrays JARVIS, the AI named after his butler character, now given a body of his own. Bettany voiced that program from Iron Man through Age of Ultron, so Vision will come face to face with the intelligence he used to be.

VisionQuest’s Avengers Connection Will Be One of the Show’s Best Elements

VisionQuest's lineup featuring Avengers characters will make Vision’s identity crisis feel like a family drama, adding more intrigue to the show. Every returning character belongs to the same technological bloodline that runs through Tony Stark’s lab, which means the synthezoid’s search for humanity doubles as a reckoning with his own inheritance. This will give the series a strong thematic spine, something a simple parade of cameos would lack.

Ultron’s role also settles unfinished business from 2015. Spader earned strong reviews for his performance, yet the film gave him little room to do the character proper justice. Ultimately, Ultron was destroyed before his relationship with Vision could develop further. Thankfully, this eight-episode season will give the two characters enough room to settle their scores, something a two-hour blockbuster featuring several A-list characters won’t allow.

The series premieres roughly two months before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18. Marvel left Bettany off the announced cast for that crossover, but wherever the show leaves the synthezoid will determine his place in an MCU heading toward its biggest fight in years.