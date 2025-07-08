5 MCU Villains With Wasted Potential (And Fans Are Still Mad)

When the Avengers faced Thanos, it was clear that the team was in for the fight of their lives. They lost the war, some of their teammates, and even half of the world. Thanos was a villain who lived up to his hype.

Over the years, some MCU villains haven't exactly left fans with that same fussy feeling. Some were perfectly cast, yet these great actors were underutilized. For others, the cast didn't matter, but the villains seemed nerfed when compared to the comic version and barely did any actual damage (at least not as much as fans would have liked), which left fans underwhelmed. Here are some MCU villains that fans think had great potential but didn’t quite hit the mark.

5 MCU Villains With the Most Wasted Potential

Gorr - Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios

Since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in 2022, MCU fans can't seem to get over what a colossal disappointment it was. Christian Bale is one of the best actors in Hollywood, and Gorr, in Marvel Comics, was an absolute terror. Gorr's underdevelopment aside, the film prioritized comedy over the horrific, god-slaying menace fans anticipated.

Many MCU fans attribute this to director and writer Taika Waititi's comedic style, implying that the comedian and performer impacted the final product. He's known for quirky comedy films like Jojo Rabbit—not the kind of seriousness Love and Thunder needed, according to fans.

Taskmaster - Black Widow/Thunderbolts*

Marvel Studios

The 2021 movie Black Widow was highly anticipated, especially after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were excited to see Taskmaster’s iconic mimicry on screen, but the MCU’s version fell flat and failed to deliver on that promise.

Tony Masters (Taskmaster) was rewritten as a woman (something most fans would’ve been fine with). However, the real disappointment was everything else, most notably the limited screen time. Almost no new or memorable scenes featuring Taskmaster left fans confused and underwhelmed. The lack of a proper standoff stripped the character of any real presence, and the much-hyped showdown with Natasha felt greatly exaggerated.

To make matters worse, any hope of cinematic redemption might be gone for good, especially after Ghost seemingly killed off Taskmaster in Thunderbolts.

Malekith - Thor: The Dark World

Marvel Studios

2013's Thor: The Dark World featured the Marvel Comics supervillain Malekith the Accursed, the ruler of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim, portrayed by actor Christopher Eccleston. However, this rendition of Malekith disappointed many MCU fans, as it presented a stark contrast to the comic version and what fans had in mind when they thought of the character.

Malekith is known for being fun and playful, rather than the emo and boring version portrayed in The Dark World. Many fans also believed that Taika Waititi, who later worked on Thor: Love and Thunder, might have been more suitable for portraying the powerful Dark Elf. Waititi's unique comedic style and approach would have brought a more engaging interpretation to Malekith.

Ultron - Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel Studios

James Spader's portfolio from Boston Legal and as the Concierge of Crime in The Blacklist proves how remarkable he is as an actor. The same translates to his role as the voice of Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, for a highly intelligent AI, Ultron felt underutilized as he was reduced to a one-time villain.

Besides Ultron’s one-and-done appearance, James Spader’s remarkable acting talent makes him a strong candidate for a role in the MCU. This time, not just as a voice actor but in a live-action role to bring one of Marvel's most interesting comic characters, like Senator Kelly or Bolivar Trask, to life.

Fans will be happy to hear that James Spader's Utron will be returning to the MCU next year. While it is unclear what role he will play in the Vision-focused series, early rumors about the show have indicated Spader might be playing the villainous robot in human form in the show.

Dormammu - Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

The 2016 Doctor Strange gave fans one unforgettable moment: "Dormammu, I've come to bargain..." This showed Dr. Strange's willpower and willingness to die, making Dormammu the first MCU villain to quit out of sheer annoyance.

However, sticking Dormammu in a time loop as an ending made the overall experience feel underwhelming. Dormammu, a malevolent cosmic threat, was reduced to a one-off villain that didn’t quite capture his full potential. Many fans believed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a perfect opportunity to bring him back and truly salvage the character, but it was a missed opportunity.