Marvel's Phase 6 Makes MCU History With New Billion-Year-Old Villain

Time is a major theme in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Not only is this Phase 6 film a period piece set in an alternate 1960s timeline, but Fantastic Four's antagonist is confirmed to be older than even cosmic and immortal baddies from the MCU's past.

Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, differs from previous Marvel Studios baddies in scale, power, and now, age. According to Matt Shakman, the director of Phase 6's inaugural movie, The Fantastic Four (via Empire Magazine), Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson, is a "humongous, 14-billion-year-old, planet-devouring cosmic vampire," making him the villain with the oldest confirmed age within the MCU.

The MCU's Oldest and Most Ancient Villains Throughout the Phases

For comparison, the following is a breakdown of the MCU's other antiquated antagonists throughout Phases 1 through 5:

Thanos

Perhaps the most formidable MCU villain to grace the screen prior to The Fantastic Four's Galactus, the Mad Titan Thanos was the big bad of the Infinity Saga. As for his age, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo (via ScreenRant) claimed the villain was a "thousand-year-old character," and referred to him to the Genghis Khan of the universe.

"Clearly, Thanos, you know, is a thousand-year-old character who has fought everyone in the universe. He's the greatest. He's the Genghis Khan of the universe. He would have the greatest weapon."

Wenwu

Another 1,000 year baddie from the MCU's past is Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the leader of the Ten Rings. The film's opener established Wenwu's presence throughout history and how he's been known by many different names, including "The Mandarin."

Loki

Due to Loki's god-like status and his various incarnations, his age may be up for debate. But within the MCU, and according to 2011's Thor, Odin rescues baby Loki in 965 A.D. When Infinity Saga Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, he would've been 1,053 years old.

However, the Loki from Disney+ and the now God of Stories who's confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday is around 1,047 years old since he was pulled out of the time stream during 2012's The Avengers. But whether this Loki is technically a villain, however, is another question.

Malekith

The main villain of Thor: The Dark World, Malekith (who was almost played by this major MCU star) was the leader of the Dark Elves who desired to restore primordial darkness from before the Big Bang. While Asgardians believed King Bor destroyed Malekith, he survived and emerged during the next Convergence 5,000 years later, informing MCU audiences that this villain was definitely over 5,000 years old.

Hela

Another Thor villain, Hela was Odin's first born and Thor and Loki's sister. Due to her violent ambitions, Odin imprisoned her in Hel for over 5,000 years. Therefore, just like Malekith, Hela had to be well over 5,000 years old before her demise in Thor: Ragnarok.

Ikaris

Created by the Celestials and sent to Earth with his fellow Eternals, Ikaris, and Eternals' surprise villain, was at least over 7,000 years old when he flew into the sun due to the 5,000 years he spent on Earth and his previous history.

Ego

Next to Galactus, Ego from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is one of the MCU's oldest villains to date. As a Celestial, Ego is an ancient being and intergalactic explorer, as well as Star-Lord's father, whose age is believed to be millions of years old.

While marketing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has offered glimpses of Galactus' size, only more recent promotional materials and merch have teased how his design will reflect 14 billion years of existence, which, by the way, is believed to be the same age as the universe. This is due to Galactus' comic book origins, where he arrived with the dawn of the universe.

While Galactus' ancient age makes MCU history, this reveal should terrify fans. While Marvel heroes have squared off against cosmic beings, titans, and even time lords in the past, Galactus is not a man or even a god but rather a universe-spanning inevitability. Shakman's confirmation about his age should significantly raise the stakes in viewers minds about what Marvel's First Family will face when The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.

