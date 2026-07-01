2026's WandaVision Sequel Will Officially Include 3 Types of Villains

The upcoming WandaVision sequel, VisionQuest, is upping the ante for Vision as it pits him against multiple types of villains. The MCU Disney+ show will be a follow-up to 2021's WandaVision and 2024's Agatha All Along, which continued the stories of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Paul Bettany's Vision after Avengers: Endgame, and saw them become parents before their love story came to a tragic end (again). Following Vision's proper resurrection, he will be on a quest to recover and reconcile his part in VisionQuest, which puts him in the path of several old foes.

Since he was given a synthezoid body in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision has been a mainstay of the Avengers lineup, facing multiple enemy types. Avengers: Age of Ultron pitted him against a dark AI mirror in Ultron, Captain America: Civil War forced him to face his fellow teammates, and Avengers: Infinity War saw him try and fail to stop the Titan, Thanos. WandaVision shifted gears by pitting Vision against his own reality, which also featured the very real threats of the witch Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and his reprogrammed self, White Vision.

Now, for VisionQuest, Marvel Studios is shaking things up again by placing several different types of villains in Vision's path, and they're set to challenge the Avengers hero in all manner of ways.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 14, 2026. The series is created by Terry Matalas and stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, and T'Nia Miller.

The 3 Types of Villains in VisionQuest

AIs

Marvel

Vision started his life as a disembodied voice tied to Tony Stark's AI assistant, JARVIS. With VisionQuest delving back into that past, it brings with it all manner of Artificial Intelligence programs that have appeared in the MCU's lifetime, including some friends and foes.

The major familiar threat Vision will encounter is Ultron (James Spader), who will return in the show in both robot and a new human form, for the first time since his defeat in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Vision and Ultron have faced each other before, but Ultron may have the upper hand this time.

He also won't be alone. T'Nia Miller has been cast as Jacosta in the series, and, in the comics, Jacosta is a villainous robot who was built to be Ultron's bride. It's expected that a similar scenario could play out in VisionQuest, with the two robots allied against Vision.

Mercenaries

Marvel Comics

On top of digital threats, Vision will also have very tangible ones to worry about. Mercenaries will add an additional layer of menace to VisionQuest, particularly with Todd Stashwick cast to play the Marvel bounty hunter Paladin. Paladin has been described as a Boba Fett-style character, on the hunt for Vision. A cunning and tactical mercenary like Paladin will be a new challenge for Bettany's character, and will surely keep him on his toes.

Paladin will be joined by Diane Morgan's mystery character, who is said to be an associate, and Christian Lavin, who has been cast as another mercenary. Lauren Morais is also part of the cast, playing Lisa Molinari, a character known as Coat of Arms in the comics, a villain to Tommy Shepherd and the Young Avengers.

Terrorists

Marvel Studios

VisionQuest will also bring back one of the MCU's oldest villains, harkening back to the Iron Man days with the return of Faran Tahir as Raza. Raza was one of the Ten Rings leaders who originally imprisoned Tony Stark, and he hasn't been seen since the 2008 film.

Despite seemingly having been killed, Raza will be back in VisionQuest, also potentially heralding the return of the Ten Rings organization as well, though its leadership has changed hands as a result of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Nevertheless, the inclusion of Raza, and by association the Ten Rings, means Vision will have his hands full on multiple accounts in VisionQuest, juggling mercenary foes, AI enemies, and potential terrorist threats.