One of Marvel Studios' producers teased a Boba Fett-style villain who will join the MCU in short order. The MCU's Phase 6 has some of Marvel's most powerful villains planned for arrival, including the all-powerful Galactus and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Looking ahead to 2026, another intriguing antagonist will take their spot in MCU lore, taking some inspiration from one of Disney's other major properties.

Vision Quest producer Terry Matalas shared new information on the series' villain, Todd Stashwick's Paladin. Along with powerful technology-based villains like Ultron and Jocasta, Vision Quest will introduce fans to Paladin, a mercenary and bounty hunter who has tangled with some of Marvel's biggest names in the comics. This will give Marvel a different kind of villain from what many are used to, but not one unfamiliar to superhero and sci-fi viewers.

Speaking at the 2025 Star Trek Las Vegas Convention, Matalas described Stashwick's Paladin as "sort of the Boba Fett of the Marvel Universe."

"Paladin is a bounty hunter. He's sort of the Boba Fett of the Marvel Universe. And so, that is what we've been doing for the last seven months."

Stashwick further called his character "a badass," reflecting on Matalas writing roles like that for him for so many years:

"He is a badass. And it is very much the kind of part that Terry [Matalas] has written for me through the years."

Since Boba Fett's introduction to Star Wars in 1980's Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, he has been known as one of Star Wars' most intriguing villains/antiheroes. Best known as one of the universe's most formidable bounty hunters (portrayed most often by Temura Morrison), Boba is known for his agility, speed, smarts, and marksmanship, which he brings into battle in every appearance.

Marvel is deep into development on Vision Quest, one of the MCU's most anticipated Disney+ series, which will highlight Vision's journey towards rediscovering himself after the events of WandaVision. Stashwick will join a cast that also includes Paul Bettany, James Spader, Kerry Condon, and Faran Tahir. Vision Quest is expected to be released on Disney+ in 2026.

Other Boba Fett-Style Characters Who Could Join the MCU

Marvel Comics has more than its fair share of bounty hunter-style characters similar in nature to Boba Fett. While some of them have already been introduced into the MCU, the franchise still has plenty of room to explore that style of fighter before and after the end of the Multiverse Saga.

Phase 4 introduced fans to one famous bounty hunter in Elsa Bloodstone, who debuted in the Werewolf by Night Disney+ Special Presentation. That project put her skills on display as well, as she and a group of hunters competed for her family's Bloodstone before she gained possession of it in the midst of her work with Jack Russell.

Fans also saw another famous bounty hunter in theaters at the end of 2024, as Sony Pictures brought Kraven the Hunter to the big screen in his own movie. While he is best known for his epic battles with Spider-Man, Kraven's skills make him the most dangerous hunter in the Marvel Universe, as he will go after any prey that makes him feel worthy of that title.

The MCU still has an opportunity to follow up on Elsa and properly introduce Kraven at a later date. Fans are also eager to see Blade, another world-famous bounty hunter-style character, make his debut after years of issues with Mahershala Ali's solo movie.

No matter how those characters play out, the stage is set for Marvel to continue to expand mightily on its list of heroes and villains across the franchise for years to come.