Boba Fett Star Is Taking Action to Prevent Star Wars from Abandoning Him

The Book of Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison is worried about the future of his character going forward in any Star Wars projects.

Its 2021 release on Disney+ left many fans wanting more and were disappointed by some of the direction choices made in The Book of Boba Fett.

Morrison starred as the iconic bounty hunter Boba, after appearing as the character in The Mandalorian and almost 20 years after playing Jango Fett in Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

The miniseries peeled the curtain back (maybe too far) on Boba Fett as a character and Morrison has even admitted that "it’s time to get him back to his badass ways."

Temuera Morrison Set to Save Boba Fett

While appearing at London Film and Comic Con, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison confirmed that he was "popping by L.A." to "see what’s happening in the galaxy.”

The reason for popping by Lucasfilm? To make sure "they’re not gonna put [his cahracter] on a shelf," according to The Book of Boba Fett star:

"Well, this is why I was gonna pop in, to see what’s going on, and make sure they’re not gonna put me on a shelf. We can’t have that, right? There’s plenty time to be put on the shelf, right?"

Prior to confirming that he will be meeting about the future of Boba Fett in the Star Wars galaxy, Morrison expressed interest in portraying Captain Rex, an animated character that would share the same countenance as Boba Fett:

“I’d actually love to bring Captain Rex alive. Of course. I would love to. I would love to do that.”

Is Boba Fett's Future Doomed?

It's no secret that Boba Fett was missing from The Mandalorian Season 3, after appearing in Season 2 and Pedro Pascal popping up in The Book of Boba Fett.

Previously, Boba Fett director Robert Rodriguez said he "can’t say" whether Boba Fett will return but "know[s] all the answers."

Aligning the recent news that Disney will be producing fewer Star Wars projects, Morrison was previously told there'd be "a few cutbacks."

The possibility for Morrison to appear in future Star Wars projects should be promising, considering his face is the model for every live-action clone made on Kamino.

With the upcoming cross-over film directed by Dave Filoni, Morrison will likely reprise his role as Boba or another character (possibly Captain Rex) sometime on Disney+ or the big screen.

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney+.