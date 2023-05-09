The Mandalorian Director Addresses If Boba Fett Will Return After Season 3 Absence

After The Mandalorian's third season failed to include Boba Fett, many fans are wondering when he might show up next.

It's been just over a year since The Book of Boba Fett, and there's been no real word on when Temuera Morrison might return. While the iconic bounty hunter's big solo show wasn't received all too well at the end of the day, people still want to see him return to the screen.

Many thought he'd show up at some point in The Mandalorian Season 3. Despite obvious places to do so and misleading promotional posters, Boba remained in his quaint little town on Tatooine, offscreen.

But what does director Robert Rodriguez have to say about it?

Will Boba Fett Return after The Mandalorian Absence?

Star Wars

During an interview with Gizmodo, Robert Rodriguez, who directed seven episodes of The Book of Boba Fett after helming one installment of The Mandalorian Season 2, commented on the chance of Boba Fett's return.

Maybe not so surprisingly, the filmmaker admitted that "[he] can't say" and how he's "sworn to secrecy:"

“I can’t say... I’m sworn to secrecy. I wish I could tell you. I know all the answers to what you’re asking, but I can’t say.”

Rodriquez went on to gush about his experience working on a Star Wars project, proclaiming that it was "just a dream come true:"

“Everything you saw every day... it didn’t feel like you were seeing behind the scenes. It felt so real... The sets were so real. Even the volume was so real that you felt like you were in Star Wars... You know, there’s these things called ‘Rock Camp’ that if you want to go play with [Aerosmith guitarist] Joe Perry or something, you pay money to get on stage for two seconds with him? This is what a director would pay money to do. To have Star Wars camp. To get to direct and edit and be part of the Star Wars universe just as an experience is one of my favorite experiences because it was just a dream come true.”

Where Will Boba Fett Pop Up Next?

With how popular Boba Fett is as a character, it's not a matter of if he will ever show up again, but when.

The Mandalorian Season 4 is set to start production later this year, which could offer plenty of opportunities for Boba Fett to show his face—especially since the end of Season 3 set the Dins up for some good ol' fashioned episodic storytelling.

Then, of course, perhaps the character's own series can continue.

While a second season to The Book of Boba Fett isn't a thing yet, it's still a possible outcome for Lucasfilm. Ming-Na Wen, who portrays Fennec Shand, recently commented on how she wanted Disney to "be announcing that soon."

Many fans have been keeping hope alive that Cad Bane lived to see another day. Another batch of episodes could make the hopeful outcome a reality.

At the end of the day, it would also be hard to imagine a MandoVerse movie event not including Boba Fett in the proceedings. The hardest part is just that fans will have to wait however many years it'll be before it's put into theaters.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.