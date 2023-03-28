The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Teases Boba Fett’s Return

A new poster for Disney+'s The Mandalorian Season 3 might have hinted at the return of fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett.

The last time fans saw the character was in his solo Disney+ outing, The Book of Boba Fett. The series ended with Fett taking on the position of Mos Espa's daimyo.

Given how big a role Mando was given in Boba's series, it felt like Temuera Morrison's bounty hunter would certainly play a role in The Mandalorian's third season.

However, since Boba Fett's own show, not only have fans not seen the character, but there have also been no signs as to when that might change.

The Mandalorian Teases Boba Fett's Arrival

Many fans believe that a new poster from Star Wars UK's official Twitter account teased the return of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian's third season.

The beautiful poster by John Valyrakis - which was officially licensed by Disney+ - shows Bo Katan front and center, with Mando and Grogu just below her. The poster includes several references to events within Season 3.

Lucasfilm

Looking closer, one might spot a familiar helmet from a certain bounty hunter. Even his pose looks familiar.

Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett saw Temuera Morrison's titular character strike the same pose.

Lucasfilm

Seeing as so many other The Mandalorian moments are visualized on the poster, it's suspicious to include Boba in the artwork.

Lucasfilm

When Will Fans Get More Boba Fett?

Before, many fans thought The Mandalorian's Season 3 trailer heavily teased the return of Boba Fett when it was revealed that Mando would be taking a trip to Tatooine. Sadly, the trip ended up being extremely brief, with no crossover in sight.

But there are still four episodes left in the season. With the story heavily focusing on Mandalorian culture, it would make perfect sense to try still and loop Boba Fett into that narrative.

After all, if Din Djarin needs help from any allies, Boba would be one of the first he calls.

But what about more of The Book of Boba Fett? Well, a possible Season 2 was actually recently hinted at by Lucasfilm.

A recent article from its Star Wars website referenced a moment from a past episode as "the first season." Obviously, that's far from a confirmation of a Boba-focused sophomore installment, but it is notable nonetheless.

Given the reception to a majority of The Book of Boba Fett's freshman run, it wouldn't be too surprising if fans never saw a continuation.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.