The Mandalorian Season 4 Report Hints at Release Date Window

As Season 3 of The Mandalorian comes to an end on Disney+, fans got their first hint at when to expect Season 4 of the hit Star Wars series to release.

Season 4 of the intergalactic streaming series has been on the books for quite some time now, as the MandoVerse hurdles towards its newly-announced crossover event in theaters.

Back in February, it was revealed that showrunner Jon Favreau had "written [Season 4] already," so now, it is just a matter of getting the series back in front of cameras to film the next batch of episodes.

Star Wars

A new report from Making Star Wars offered fans the first indication of when they can expect The Mandalorian Season 4 to release.

Making Star Wars wrote that Season 4 of the hit Disney+ series is set to start filming this October with pre-production, props, and sets hires currently being made. The report also noted that Season 4 of the series was written early to avoid the threat of an incoming writer's strike and ensure cameras could start to roll as soon as possible.

With this October start date, fans can look ahead and start to see when The Mandalorian Season 4 will hit Disney's streaming service.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ 12 and 13 months respectively after first starting filming, while Season 3 took 17 months. However, that can likely be attributed to having to film under COVID protocols, which made things take a little longer.

Using the past three seasons as precedent, one should expect Season 4 to debut sometime in early 2025 (between January and March), hitting a 15-18 month gap between the start of production and premiere.

What to Expect from Mando Season 4

As the ending of The Mandalorian Season 3 looms over the Star Wars fandom, it is exciting to look ahead at what could be next for the Star Wars streaming series.

Showrunner Jon Favreau previously noted that they are really trying to "tell a fully formed story" across multiple series now, so fans should expect even more connective tissue from project to project leading into The Mandalorian Season 4.

With projects like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew on the way, perhaps Season 4 of Mando will see Pedro Pascal's helmeted hero crossing paths with either the Ghost crew (from Ahsoka) or Skeleton Crew's band of space-faring pre-teens.

The most likely connection to come in Season 4 will be in Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The villain is going to play a big part in the MandoVerse going forward, seemingly serving as the big bad in Dave Filoni's upcoming crossover film. So, perhaps whatever mission he is trying to accomplish will feature prominently in The Mandalorian Season 4.

The first three seasons of The Mandalorian can be streamed now on Disney+.