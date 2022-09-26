The Mandalorian Season 4: Pedro Pascal Pitches Hilarious Spin-Off Ideas

While Andor may have just started its journey on Disney+, the streaming service will always be synonymous with The Mandalorian. The story of Din Djarin and Grogu has quickly become one of the most popular parts of the entire Star Wars franchise.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the show's third season to arrive, which is now slated to land at some point in 2023. Though, if the trailer release at D23 is any indication, it'll be well worth the wait.

The teaser showcases some insane spectacle, including Bo Katan on her new throne, a handful of new Mandalorians, the return of Greef Karga, and Mandalore itself.

While the world lays in wait for the next Mando adventure, the stars of the series have revealed they're already looking ahead to the future—well, sort of.

The Armorer's Karaoke Dreams

Star Wars

In an interview with IMDB, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal and Emily Swallow joked about what season 4 might hold and potential spin-off ideas.

Swallow joked that maybe her character has a dream to "open a little karaoke bar for her Mandalorian friends:"

"I try to just suggest where the Armorer could go. You know, because maybe she's not just an Armorer. Maybe she has other hopes and dreams. Maybe she would like to open a little karaoke bar for her Mandalorian friends."

Pascal added how they've also thought about "daddy issues" and "a relationship to Moff [Gideon]:"

"The setups that we have for season 4 are incredible... It's been amazing, these are golden nuggets. We've got daddy issues, a karaoke bar, a relationship to Moff [Gideon]..."

Swallow butted back in, declaring that Pascal doesn't even know half of her many ideas:

"You don't know my whole slate of programming for the new Disney+ plus streaming platform."

What Might Season 4 And Beyond Actually Hold?

While the cast's jokes are fun, many are legitimately trying to surmise what the future of the show will look like. Just how many seasons will Lucasfilm be able to keep it all running?

According to star Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo Katan, the actress has been told by producers how many seasons they plan on going, and she assured fans that they "[won't] be lacking for [Star Wars] content any time soon."

Originally, when Lucasfilm revealed Ahsoka and The Acolyte to the world, there was the intention of having some big culmination event. It's not known if that idea is still in the cards, but it would be quite the pop culture phenomenon if it were.

Especially with the likes of Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, two shows that have already collided before and will more than likely do so again. Maybe the Rosario Dawson-led show will introduce the villainous Thrawn into Mando's sphere of existence.

Then, of course, there will almost certainly be some massive war more Mandalore, a storyline that looks to be getting its proper start in the upcoming third season of Pedro Pascal's show.

The Mandalorian season 3 is set to premiere at some point in 2023.