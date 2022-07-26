The Mandalorian Season 3 Star Reveals Din Djarin’s Reluctant New Role

The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to fully deal with the aftermath of Din Djarin's possession of the Darksaber and the reaction of other Mandalorians led by Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan. First official footage from the show revealed that Bo-Katan will lead the opposition against Mando in Season 3, with a scene teasing a thrilling encounter with Grogu. While this sequence didn't confirm if Bo-Katan will be the main villain of the show, it does indicate that she will use some sinister means to take the throne of Mandalore.

In addition, the threat of Moff Gideon is rumored to still be present in Season 3, with a report stating that the villain will receive a big upgrade in the upcoming installments. Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series and also serves as director, also teased the show's complex story, saying that it involves "many, many different stories within the story."

Now, it seems that one of the side plots of Season 3 has been teased by the lead actor of the Star Wars series.

Pedro Pascal Teases Mando's Leadership Role

Star Wars

The Mandalorian lead star Pedro Pascal sat down with Total Film, via GamesRadar, to talk about the upcoming "leadership" role of Din Djarin in Season 3 of the Star Wars Disney+ series.

Although Mando is "stepping into a leadership position" in the upcoming season, Pascal revealed that the fan-favorite bounty hunter is "reluctant to do so."

The Star Wars veteran also shared that Mando's reluctance to take on a more prominent role is an "interesting" aspect of his journey, saying that exploring it "has been really, really fun:"

“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so. I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there are so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

Bo-Katan actress Katee Sackhoff also teased that her character is dealing with the disappointment of not taking back the Darksaber, saying that she needs to "reevaluate" after such a failure:

“Anytime you have a goal and you don’t succeed, I think you reevaluate.”

Sackhoff also teased her scenes with Grogu (Baby Yoda), saying that every single thing with the youngling is "very, very thought out:"

“It’s funny because you always have to think about how you’re interacting with Grogu. It’s so specific, you have to make sure that you’re not doing anything that says something different. Every single thing, every single interaction with Grogu is very, very thought out.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

