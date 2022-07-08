The Mandalorian Director Teases Season 3's Complex Story

For Star Wars fans, 2022 has been a bounty of content from that galaxy far, far away. In addition to The Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm finally released the Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ with Rogue One-prequel Andor still on the way. And, while this is arguably the most live-action Star Wars content audiences have ever received, fans are still eagerly anticipating Season 3 of the series that started it all: The Mandalorian.

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian shocked fans when Return of the Jedi-era Luke Skywalker saved the day and agreed to take Grogu and begin his Jedi training. While many consider it one of the best moments in Star Wars history, that episode aired way back in December of 2020.

Although fans did get more Mando and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, it's definitely been a minute since a new episode of The Mandalorian has graced the interface of Disney+. And, due to how much has transpired both in our galaxy and that of Star Wars, fans have high expectations for the third season.

Now, months out from the upcoming season's 2023 debut, one of the show's directors has teased a bit of what this season's narrative holds.

Star Wars Director Talks Mandalorian Season 3 Story

In talking with Empire, director and actor Carl Weathers not only teased "a bit more [action]," in his directorial episode for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, but also a more complex narrative due to "many, many different stories within the story:"

In "Chapter 13: The Siege" from Season 2, Weathers directed an action-filled episode requiring a chase sequence to save Grogu. In fact, much of The Mandalorian's sophomore season was about Mando's mission to protect Grogu, as well as reunite him with the Jedi.

But from what fans saw from Mando and Grogu's story in The Book of Boba Fett, coupled with information shared at Star Wars Celebration, the next mission in store for the galaxy's favorite father and son duo involves more than just their clan of two.

In comparing The Siege to his next turn in the director's chair, Weathers admitted that “Oh there was a bit more [action], I think, in this one,” while also noting that his Season 3 episode is “a little different [to ‘The Siege’], because a lot of it had a lot more scope. But this one also had many, many different kinds of stories within the story, and that’s really nice.”

In The Book of Boba Fett, Mando learns that the only way to redeem himself for removing his helmet is to visit the living waters in the Mines of Mandalore.

While footage from Star Wars Celebration appeared to confirm what the bounty hunter's next mission would be, there are other complications and "stories within the story" he'll have to contend with.

Not only does Bo-Katan Kryze want to obtain the Darksaber from Mando, but Moff Gideon is still alive, Mando has interacted with both Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka; Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, the Armorer, and Carl Weathers' Greef Karga are also sure to contribute to the tale in their own ways.

According to Weathers, all of these moving pieces and possibilities is what makes directing The Mandalorian an enjoyable challenge because "it's not a whodunit, it's not a dark comedy, it's not a procedural. It's so many different things:"

“I love directing. It’s my passion. This show gives you so much opportunity to deal with all these different characters. Even though they’re different episodes, it’s not like typical episodic television – it’s not a whodunnit, it’s not a dark comedy, it’s not a procedural. It’s so many different things, and it’s action-adventure on top of that. As a director, you get a chance to exercise your talent, and also your ability to deliver in those different areas.”

While The Mandalorian is "so many different things," the same can be said of Weathers' character, Greef Karga, who will be sporting an impressive red robe this coming season.

As to Karga's new threads, the actor noted that the heavy cloak is "majestic" but also signifies Greef's evolution and who he will be in Season 3, saying,

“Amazing, isn’t it? We have such a wonderful wardrobe designer who puts all of that together. The wardrobe is majestic to say the least. Greef wears it well! It really speaks to how he has matriculated, how he has grown in stature and ambition. And obviously on screen it looks fantastic. It adds so much.”

Will Season 3 of The Mandalorian Involve All Mandalorians?

While Weathers didn't reveal much detail about Season 3 or his own episode, what he did share should have Star Wars fans excited.

Mando and Grogu's role in The Book of Boba Fett was definitely a surprise given this series wasn't supposed to be about them, and because it wrapped up a storyline that fans expected would've played out in Season 3.

One theory is that the Season 3 story was so big and complex that Mando and Grogu's reunion needed to be addressed earlier than later. Now, given Weathers' comments about "more scope" and "stories within stories," it sounds like that may be the case.

Again, The Mandalorian has quite a few characters in the mix; and it's unlikely that Mando's return to Mandalore will only focus on his act of redemption, but rather on the wider conflict and history between the various Mandalorians.

It will be interesting to see which episode of this complex season Carl Weathers will tackle and how his evolving character of Greef Karga will play into the drama. Much like Mando, Karga has shifted from being a self-serving survivalist to a leader on Navarro and a loyal friend to Din Djarin.

Will that bond and those changes hold up given this upcoming season's larger, broader issues? That remains to be seen; but between now and Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Greef Karga's Weathers has given fans plenty to be excited about.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to release on Disney+ in early 2023.