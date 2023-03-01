The Mandalorian Season 3 Reviews: What Are Critics' First Reactions?

Only hours before Season 3 of Star Wars' flagship Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, hits the streaming series, critics shared their first thoughts on the new Season's first two episodes.

More than two years have passed since The Mandalorian last aired on Disney+, even though Din Djarin and Grogu were seen in early 2022 helping out Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett.

With a stellar cast of characters set to add to the Star Wars narrative, The Mandalorian Season 3 has countless storylines to tackle, most notably Bo-Katan Kryze's upcoming turn to villainy in her rule over Mandalore.

And of course, seeing Grogu's progression as a fighter after choosing to stick with Mando over training with Luke Skywalker, fans are anxious to see how the duo evolves and grows closer in their new adventures together.

Critics' Reactions to The Mandalorian Season 3

Lucasfilm

Critics shared their first social media reactions to Chapters 17 and 18 of The Mandalorian, which kick off the series' third season on Disney+.

Fandango's Erik Davis highlighted plenty of great things that he loves from the Star Wars universe, noting the "classic Star Wars vibes" that shined throughout the first two chapters:

"I’ve watched the first two episodes of 'The Mandalorian' S3 & I’m loving it so far. Both eps are stuffed w/ all the things I love about Star Wars: Weird, crazy creatures, cool missions, great fights, lots of lore, fun Grogu moments. Definite classic Star Wars vibes all the way"

Moviefone's Wendy Lee Szany said that the season "kicks off with a bang" while praising the story and the pacing, expressing excitement to see Din Djarin's journey continue alongside Grogu:

"The first 2 episodes of 'The Mandalorian' kicks off with a bang! Action packed right off the start. Pacing and story is excellent. Without saying too much, I look forward seeing Din’s journey and I have missed the duo that is Mando and Grogu and my heart is so full."

CBR's Lissete Lanuza Sáenz compared Season 3 to "putting your favorite sweater back on" after coming back from vacation, noting that the first two chapters don't swing for the fences:

"'The Mandalorian' Season 3 is like putting your favorite sweater back on after returning from a long vacation. It's warm, comfortable, probably a little safe, but literally everything you wanted. It's not taking any big swings, but did we really need it to?"

Daniel Baptista from The Movie Podcast noted that the season "wastes no time getting back to the action," enjoying the opportunity to see the “ragtag bunch of misfits” explore new areas of the galaxy:

"'The Mandalorian' RETURNS! Season 3 wastes no time getting back to the action and thrilling adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu. I love hanging out with this ragtag bunch of misfits every week as they journey through the intense and unexplored corners of a galaxy far, far away."

The Movie Podcasts’s Shahbaz highlighted the "high stakes action & sharp shooting duels" that start the season, praising Grogu and his balance with Din Djarin:

"'The Mandalorian' Season 3 BLASTS OFF with high stakes action & sharp shooting duels. #Grogu might be cuter this season and it’s a terrific balance with Pedro Pascals stoic Din Djarin. Also Bo-Katan ROCKS!"

Tessa Smith from Mama's Geeky noted that Season 3 "starts off strong" and told fans to "be on the edge of (their) seat" as soon as the episodes start:

"'The Mandalorian' season 3 starts off strong with the first 2 episodes and proves why it is so loved! It's packed with action, adorable Grogu moments, an incredible score, & fan favorite characters. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat from the very start!"

Decider's Alex Zalben saw the series starting slowly with "some table-setting and reintroductions," but also teased that Episode 2 kicks into high gear and that there is a lot of "GIFable Grogu stuff in both episodes:"

"'The Mandalorian' starts slowly in the S3 premiere (despite a big action scene) with some table-setting and reintroductions. Episode 2 is where it kicks into classic Mando, and finds its groove. Regardless, GIFable Grogu stuff in both episodes, and that's all that REALLY matters."

Collider's Maggie Boccella celebrated Season 3 getting off to a great start with "a great first two episodes," seeing the "classic kind of adventure" that got her on the bandwagon in Season 1:

"While the jury’s still out on how the rest of the season will unfold, season three of 'The Mandalorian' is off like a shot with a great first 2 episodes. Gets back to the classic kind of adventure that hooked me in the first season, with plenty of sweet moments for Din & Grogu"

Discussing Film's Jacob Fisher highlighted "the addition of Rick Famuyiwa" to the writer's room as a reason for Season 3 being so good compared to both Season 2 and 2021's The Book of Boba Fett:

"Really think this season starting so good is the addition of Rick Famuyiwa in the writers room, Season 3 truly feels like a revamp when compared to Season 2 and 'Book of Boba Fett.'"

ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt also felt that Episode 1 started slowly, although he noted that Episode 2 "is incredible in every sense of the word" and praised how interesting the Mandalorian lore is in the Star Wars universe:

"'The Mandalorian' S3 has a pretty sluggish start with Episode 1... ...Episode 2 though is incredible in every sense of the word. The Mandalorian lore is some of the most interesting storytelling in all of Star Wars and boy howdy, 3x2 is such a delight."

The Whirl Girls' Roxy Striar saw Season 3 as yet another reason that "Mandalorian is always gonna be (her) kind of Star Wars," looking forward to how things continue in Episode 3:

"Just watched ep 1 & 2 of 'The Mandalorian' season 3 & the show once again proved Mandalorian is always gonna be my kind of Star Wars. Ep 1 was a good welcome back but ep 2 really got things going. Looking forward to ep 3 after a wild ending."

The Mandalorian Returns With a Vengeance

Seeing The Mandalorian finally return to Disney+ seems to be a cause for celebration for critics, with the first two episodes largely returning to what made the first two seasons so successful. While Episode 1 wasn't seen as the most impressive start to a few, it appears that things really hit the ground running in Episode 2 and set up a thrilling ride for the following six weeks.

Even though none of the reactions include any spoilers, it's clear that Din Djarin and Grogu's relationship is one of the main plot points that carry the first two episodes.

They'll be just a small part of what makes Season 3 so exciting, especially with characters and locations from all across Star Wars' history playing important roles in expanding the narrative.

And with plenty of time still remaining to see how newcomers like Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows fit into the galaxy far, far away, there will be no shortage of thrilling plot developments to track over Season 3's run.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will begin streaming on Disney+ at 12 p.m. PST on Wednesday, March 1.