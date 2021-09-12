The Mandalorian Wins Big at This Year's Emmy Awards

Lucasfilm has seen a resurgence over the last couple of years with Star Wars content, particularly with the addition of exclusive series on Disney+. Before spawning the birth of entries like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, this new venture started with Din Djarin and The Child/Baby Yoda playing featured roles in The Mandalorian.

Featuring Pedro Pascal in the leading masked role alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian became an instant hit after premiering the day Disney+ released to the world. It even saw an impressive round of critical success at last year’s Emmy Awards with seven wins and fifteen nominations in all.

Season 2 found itself in a similar state with 24 more nominations, putting the Star Wars property in an elite class of excellence. With the Creative Arts Emmys now underway, Lucasfilm is seeing the results of its hard work.

Mando Continues The Winning Streak

Star Wars

Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian won three Emmys at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for its second season on Disney+.

The first award came in the "Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup" category as the show beat out the other nominees, which included the following:

Lovecraft Country

Pose

Star Trek: Discovery

This Is Us

The Mandalorian also won for "Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)" against the following nominees:

Grown-ish

Hacks

Made For Love

Servant

A third win came in the category of "Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)". The other nominees read as follows:

The Boys

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

Mando's Awards Shelf Needing More Room

With a resume that now boasts ten different Emmy Awards over two seasons, all before the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards show even airs, The Mandalorian is proving itself in a big way, both in terms of excellent production and staying power. Pitted against stiff competition like Lovecraft Country and The Boys, Lucasfilm appears to have found a winning formula with its debut Disney+ entry.

Although these awards come largely in technical categories like cinematography and makeup, the wins should serve as a huge boost while Disney and Lucasfilm develop future seasons of Pedro Pascal's streaming series. Having years of excellent precedence from the Skywalker Saga to live up to, The Mandalorian even found a way to exceed the success of those movies critically while expanding the galaxy far, far away.

With the Creative Arts Emmys continuing throughout the weekend and the Primetime Emmys coming in just a week, fans will be paying close attention to the results as Star Wars increases its award win total. With nominations in four categories, many of those boasting series creator Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm should have a chance at more of the same during the Emmys' biggest night.

All 16 episodes of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney+.