Star Wars Director Makes Bold Claim About Upcoming Boba Fett Show: 'It Over-Delivers'

The year is somehow approaching September, and the countdown for The Book of Boba Fett is on.

Described as a direct follow-up to the events of The Mandalorian Season 2, Boba Fett will see the return of Temuera Morrison as the series' titular character - this time, in a new role. The once infamous bounty hunter claimed the throne in Jabba's Palace and, with it, the mantle of crime lord.

The story's trajectory has been kept completely under wraps, though there are several avenues the creative team may take. With the return of Qi'ra and Fett's prominence in the War of the Bounty Hunters comic series, a new foe for the warrior has seemingly been set.

Given Lucasfilm's track record, fans can expect to get a first look at the series within the next two months, be it in the form of a trailer or an Entertainment Weekly feature. Until then, all fans have is the excitement from those involved in the project to generate hype.

And one of the series' executive producers has just taken things to a new level.

ROBERT RODRIGUEZ FIRES UP BOBA FETT

Star Wars

In an interview with Collider, director and executive producer Robert Rodriguez promised that The Book of Boba Fett "way over-delivers":

“[I] can’t say anything about it at all right now, but it’s coming out in December… Wait until you see what’s coming. It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it.”

BLOWN AWAY BY A SEISMIC CHARGE

Nothing screams confidence more than that.

Boba Fett's triumphant return in The Mandalorian's second season was overseen by Rodriguez, and the director took a unique approach to mapping out the character's combat sequences. Now serving as an executive producer for The Book of Boba Fett alongside Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, fans can certainly expect far more from where that came from.

While the action alone will certainly be impressive, the characters involved and the events that transpire will undoubtedly play a big part in what will "blow your mind".

In addition to the rumored appearances of several characters from The Mandalorian, including Mando himself, Boba Fett could have a slate of several other familiar faces up its sleeve. Word in the local watering hole is that Bossk will be involved in the series, and a recent report suggested Cad Bane could be making his live-action debut as well.

Though nothing has been confirmed, Lucasfilm seems to be setting up Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn for a big role in the events to come, and War of the Bounty Hunters has established a new rivalry between Fett and the femme fatale. With another comic coming in Crimson Reign later this fall, the brewing conflict could be pushed even more into the spotlight - right in time for fans to be blown away by the show.

The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ in December.