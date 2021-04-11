Star Wars: Bill Burr's Mayfeld & Other Mandalorian Characters Rumored For Boba Fett Spin-Off

Things may be off to a relatively slow start for Star Wars in 2021, but the galaxy far, far away is about to expand significantly.

The majority of this year's content has come from The High Republic publishing initiative, with plans for the program to continue throughout the year and beyond. In just a few weeks' time, fans will have the opportunity to dive into Lucasfilm Animation's next project, The Bad Batch, which be followed up by the anime Disney+ series Star Wars: Visions.

But come December, Lucasfilm is breaking out the big guns. The Book of Boba Fett was announced in a surprise post-credits scene at the conclusion of The Mandalorian's second season, a project known to be in development for some time.

Beyond the obvious, there have been many questions regarding who will be appearing in the Boba Fett spin-off. It was recently reported that Mando himself, Din Djarin, will make a cameo appearance in the show, and it appears several of his allies will be dropping by to say hello to Crime Lord Fett as well.

MORE MANDALORIAN CHARACTERS RETURNING FOR BOBA FETT?

Star Wars

According to Jordan Maison of Cinelinx.com, via Kessel Runs Transmissions, Greef Karga, Migs Mayfeld, and Cobb Vanth may be making appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. Important to note is that Maison has only received one source of confirmation, very much leaving this a rumor until more hard evidence emerges.

HOW THE MANDO CHARACTERS COULD FIT IN FETT'S WORLD

Each of the three characters named above had important parts to play as The Mandalorian Season 2's events transpired, and none of their rumored appearances in The Book of Boba Fett would be surprising by any stretch.

Cobb Vanth is an obvious candidate to return to the TV screen, given his history with Fett's armor and the fact that both characters will be residing on Tatooine. The question now becomes a matter of how Vanth will be involved in this story. Will he appear briefly in flashbacks to flesh out Fett's loss of his armor after Return of the Jedi, or is there a bigger role in play?

The local sheriff seemed to be set up as a worthy ally in The Mandalorian Season 2's premiere, which made Timothy Olyphant's return to the role all but inevitable. Season 2 gave fans a look at a Boba Fett with an honor code, making it possible that he'd seek out Vanth's services for keeping his armor safe. Conversely, Fett did execute Bib Fortuna without hesitation to Jabba's throne, and vengeance for the delayed return of his armor may be on his mind.

Mayfeld's role is a much easier situation to predict. Given that the rogue ex-Imperial was left in limbo following his escapades with Mando and co, it's reasonable to assume that Bill Burr's character would return to his mercenary ways, albeit with a new perspective. Mayfeld now has a history with Fett and has proven himself reliable, making him a strong candidate to either join the new crime lord's inner circle or work bounty hunting jobs.

Speaking of bounty hunters, Greef Karga once was the leader of their Guild, and could very easily have crossed paths with Fett in the past. While Carl Weathers' scoundrel may now be focused on ensuring the safety of Nevaro, and its citizens, a compelling offer could bring the man back into the game. Conversely, the appearance could be a small cameo in which Karga merely serves as a middle man for Fett and other hunters searching for work, keeping him involved but largely off the grid.

Regardless of how the characters end up being used, their rumored appearances indicate that the stories being told in The Mandalorian's timeframe truly are going to be interconnected. With these swashbucklers and Mando himself all possibly set to have roles in The Book of Boba Fett, the web of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni's story is expanding in ways Star Wars has yet to see.