Boba Fett Will Appear in The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian has easily been one of the most popular entries of the Disney Star Wars era, the first live-action series set in the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars fans were introduced to Din Djarin and The Child in November 2019, and the latter character is now the most searched in the franchise on the internet, topping even Darth Vader. Baby Yoda took the world by storm and the first season was a smash hit, introducing us to several new characters in the Star Wars universe while telling a contained story in a western setting.

The first season of the series ended with a massive cliffhanger, as the villainous Moff Gideon cut his way out of his wrecked TIE Fighter with the Darksaber, the ancient lightsaber constructed by the first Mandalorian Jedi, Tarre Vizsla, over a thousand years prior. The appearance of the fabled weapon in the Imperial leader's hands left behind some dark implications - the last time we saw the Darksaber, it was in the hands of Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars Rebels, who was preparing to lead her forces to reclaim Mandalore from the Empire.

There are a lot of blanks that still need to be filled in, and there's been an onslaught of familiar characters reportedly set to appear in the second season, headed our way this fall. It's been widely reported that Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Captain Rex are all set to appear in an episode of Season 2, each making their live-action debuts. A major report broke that Temuera Morrison would be playing the role of Boba Fett in the upcoming season as well, in a limited role. As fans anticipate the appearances of these beloved characters, Lucasfilm and Disney are setting their scopes on the third season of The Mandalorian, including the continued role for the beloved bounty hunter...

Boba Fett Will Return in The Mandalorian Season 3

Star Wars

According to a reliable source with industry knowledge, fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett will return for The Mandalorian's third season, currently in early development. Temuera Morrison will reprise the role, and the infamous captor of Han Solo is said to play a much larger part in Season 3 of Din Djarin's story than he will in the second season.

Boba Fett's Larger Role in The Mandalorian

Star Wars

Much remains to be seen about how Boba Fett will fit into the story of The Mandalorian. A mysterious figure appeared at the end of Season 1's fifth chapter, The Gunslinger, identifiable by nothing more than spurred boots. Fans took the hint and immediately began connecting the dots, speculating that the anonymous individual was Boba Fett, free from the Sarlac at the Great Pit of Carkoon. Fennec Shand, who's body was observed presumably by Fett, has been rumored to appear again in Season 2, which may offer an entry point into the series for the famed bounty hunter.

Fett isn't exactly a Mandalorian, but he dons the creed's armor, following in the footsteps of his late father Jango. Until we know the direction Din Djarin's story will be taking, it's hard to say how Boba Fett will play into things. Should the Mando's journey push him towards fighting to rebuild Mandalore, perhaps Fett will factor into that storyline? An even higher likelihood would be the two bounty hunters becoming enemies as Fett hunts down Djarin and The Child for Moff Gideon. If Boba Fett was indeed the figure who appeared on Tatooine alongside Fennec Shand, he could be a part of a larger threat we've yet to meet.

It appears that Boba Fett's appearance in Season 2 will be something of an appetizer for Star Wars fans before he becomes a much bigger player in the story in Season 3. Fett has been a fan favorite since his rocket-firing action figure came out ahead of The Empire Strikes Back, despite meeting a laughably anti-climactic end in Return of the Jedi. He was resurrected in the Legends EU and featured in countless books and video games, as well as smaller appearances as a younger boy in Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars. There have been seeds dropped in various canon novels about Fett's Sarlac survival, but nothing concrete until this point. We couldn't be more excited to see how this old legend plays into The Mandalorian and how his story will collide with Din Djarin and The Child.