The Mandalorian Season 3 Emmys Campaign Highlights Lizzo, Jack Black & 11 More Actors

In 2021, The Mandalorian won big for its sophomore season, receiving three Emmys, including for Outstanding Cinematography. It seems that Disney is hoping to emulate its success and has put the show forward for a range of categories in the upcoming 2023 Emmy season.

Last year, Disney drew the short straw, with Obi-Wan Kenobi missing out on eligibility and Lucasfilm unwilling to circumvent the designated window by releasing all episodes at once for the Academy's consideration.

Still, the force was with Disney regardless, and the studio managed to scoop up some victories for The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: Visions. The former won an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects and the latter for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.

The Mandalorian Kicks Off Its 2023 Awards Campaign

Star Wars

Ahead of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Disney officially put The Mandalorian forward for consideration in the following acting categories:

Lead Actor in a Drama Series Pedro Pascal

Lead Actress in a Drama Series Katee Sackhoff

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Carl Weathers

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emily Swallow

Guest Actor in a Drama Series Omid Abtahi (303) Ahmed Best (304) Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (305) Jack Black (306) Christopher Lloyd (306) Giancarlo Esposito (307)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series Amy Sedaris (302) Katy O’Brian (303) Lizzo (306)



Previously, Giancarlo Esposito was nominated for an Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy for his Season 2 Moff Gideon performance, while Timothy Olyphant and Carl Weathers received nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for their Season 2 portrayals as Cobb Vanth and Greef Karga, respectfully.

How Will The Mandalorian Fare at the 2023 Emmys?

At this point, it doesn't seem likely that The Mandalorian will win any acting awards this television award season. However, that doesn't mean that it won't nab any nominations.

Season 3 wasn't quite the success Lucasfilm expected. Much of the audience pointed out a decline in quality compared to the first two seasons of the beloved show, and many have recently taken issue with several plot points being wrapped up quickly and in unsatisfying ways.

Statistically speaking, the series also suffered a weak premiere, which likely came as a surprise for the House of Mouse.

However, fan opinion is unlikely to factor in that much. The Mandalorian's star-studded cast has put out some fantastic work, and they deserve to be given credit should the Academy deem their performances worthy of a nomination or even champion of their category.

The show also has the benefit of some now-heavyweight names. While he came to the role in relative obscurity, Pedro Pascal is now one of the most successful actors. He has since delivered some phenomenal performances including rival service Max's post-apocalyptic The Last of Us.

Time will only tell if Season 3 lets The Mandalorian emulate its previous success at the Emmy Awards.

All episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+.