The Mandalorian Season 3: New Photos Celebrate Filming Wrap

Filming for the third season of The Mandalorian reportedly began in July of last year, with evidence pointing to the return of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan. Around this time, talented deepfake artist Shamook was hired as a Senior Facial Capture Artist at Lucasfilm, with fans finally seeing his work in The Book of Boba Fett with the return of Luke Skywalker.

Since production began, there have been multiple leaks online indicating colossal battle scenes in the series, and even another pointing to the appearance of a key location from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Now, the next season of The Mandalorian is expected to release this year in December, so fans have been expecting filming to end any day now.

So, despite a slight delay in production, filming for The Mandalorian has finally wrapped—at least for the costume department.

Costume Department Celebrates Wrap on The Mandalorian

On Instagram, Amanda Ramirez, a crew member in the costume department for the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, posted celebratory photos of production having wrapped.

Ramirez commented, "That's a wrap from a galaxy far, far away. Thanks for having me this season; it was an absolutely amazing adventure!! Can't wait for the next one."

The first photo shows an embroidery representing the costume department, which depicts the titular bounty hunter's helmet and the number three.

@ramirezrage

The next shows Amanda Ramirez in a group photo with her fellow crew members in the costume department in front of a trailer.

@ramirezrage

Another shows more miniature embroideries with Grogu stitched on all of them, presumably for crew members to take home after production has wrapped.

@ramirezrage

Ramirez included another crew photo, taken from above, inside the filming studio showing more of the costume department from the production.

@ramirezrage

Finally, a block of wood, painted to look like RD-2D, with evident wear and tear on it.

@ramirezrage

Biggest Season of The Mandalorian Yet?

It's unclear whether it is only the costume department that has wrapped on The Mandalorian or if it's the entire production. Still, it would give the series plenty of time in post-production to make its expected release by the end of 2022. But now that the show isn't so concerned with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin returning Grogu to his people, the universe is open to them now and ready to meet new and old faces.

The only plot points that need to be resolved are Djarin no longer being deemed a Mandalorian for removing his helmet, along with his possession of the Dark Saber, which, paradoxically, signifies that he is to lead Mandalore. The return of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan makes all the more sense due to her failure in leading the Mandalorian homeworld.

Not to mention exciting casting news like the inclusion of Christopher Lloyd in a special guest role and the expected return of Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, who had initially stolen the Dark Saber from Bo-Katan. So, seeing all these elements clash makes this season of The Mandalorian look to be its biggest yet.

Fans should expect to see the next season of The Mandalorian by the end of 2022 or early 2023.