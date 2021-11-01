Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett: Rumored Episode Count Slightly Higher Than Expected

It was a long time ago on a streaming service not so far away that Star Wars fans were last treated to live-action Star Wars content.

On December 18, 2020, audiences saw Luke Skywalker appear in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian; and while that was enough to set the internet aflame, the episode included a shocking post-credits scene teasing a whole new Star Wars series - The Book of Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian's sophomore season confirmed the legendary Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc pit from Return of the Jedi; but that post-credits scene of the bounty hunter on Jabba's throne confirmed he has unfinished business on Tatooine.

Ahead of the series' December 29, 2021 release, Star Wars dropped the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett which showcased the remains of Jabba the Hutt's underworld and how Boba intends to navigate it.

Now, according to a new report, fans may know how many episodes this bounty hunter's story requires.

How Many Episodes Does Boba Fett Have?

Star Wars

Cinelinx editor-in-chief Jordan Maison posted on Twitter that The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ is expected to have nine episodes in comparison to both seasons of The Mandalorian which only contained eight.

His tweet reads as follows:

"For what it's worth, I heard (from the same people who told me about the trailer today) that #TheBookofBobaFett is 9 episodes."

For Lucasfilm's second live-action Disney+ series, The Mandalorian's showrunner Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni are back at the helm with Temuera Morrison reprising his role as Boba and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

Former Mandalorian directors like Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Rodriguez, as well as Favreau and Filoni, are expected to direct episodes of this series as well, along with composer Ludwig Goransson providing the show's music.

Boba Fett Strikes Back on Disney+

In contrast to The Mandalorian, the trailer implies that Boba will be spending a lot of time on Tatooine and in a location familiar to fans of the original trilogy. It will be interesting to see how the show handles the demands of nostalgia and such an iconic set piece while also telling this new, potentially nine-episode tale.

While Lucasfilm has kept this series under wraps, several details have found their way online, including a description of a scene involving Boba and a Rancor. In the trailer, Fennec Shand referenced Jabba's "menagerie," indicating audiences could see more Star Wars creatures in the series and maybe even a return to that fateful Sarlacc pit.

Even though The Mandalorian received a second season and is slated for a third, Lucasfilm has yet to confirm plans for a second season for The Book of Boba Fett. Instead, much of the attention has centered on other upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, and more.

If Boba Fett's story was intended to be a limited series from the beginning, this could be why it requires nine episodes as opposed to The Mandalorian's traditional eight.

Still, even if The Book of Boba Fett is a one-and-done, that doesn't mean fans won't see him in the other upcoming Star Wars Disney+ shows, provided he survives his own.

In fact, the artwork for The Book of Boba Fett crew t-shirt included Grogu hinting that he, along with Luke Skywalker and Mando, may appear in the upcoming series, laying the groundwork for Boba to do the same yet again in the future.

The Book of Boba Fett is set to release on December 29, 2021 on Disney+.