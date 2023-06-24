Disney+ Ahsoka: New Photo Sparks Theories About Captain Rex Appearance

Star Wars just revealed Temuera Morrison as a live-action Captain Rex.

First introduced in 2008's The Clone Wars animated film, the loyal clone trooper has appeared in The Clone Wars animated series, Star Wars Rebels, Tales of the Jedi, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but never in live-action.

But with Ahsoka on Disney+ confirmed to bring the Star Wars Rebels cast to live-action, fans are hopeful that Rex is among them.

Star Wars Showcases Temuera Morrison's Captain Rex

The version of Captain Rex that Lucasfilm released for Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes bears a striking resemblance to Temuera Morrison, leading fans to question whether the Boba Fett star will appear in Ahsoka.

Star Wars

The character description for the collectible RPG mobile game notes his friendship with Ahsoka Tano and claims this Rex is how he's seen in Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars

However, in Rebels, Rex was animated, voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, and had a much more general design than this live-action version inspired by Morrison.

Star Wars

Following his starring role in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, the last Star Wars audiences saw of Temuera Morrison was in Obi-Wan Kenobi, where the actor played an aged clone trooper veteran.

Disney+

Is Captain Rex in Ahsoka on Disney+?

Since Temuera Morrison played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the template for the clone army, as well as Boba Fett and an aged clone trooper, it would be surprising if Lucasfilm didn't take the opportunity to use the actor for a live-action portrayal of Captain Rex.

The former member of the 501st isn't just a fan-favorite character, he's also connected to many of the Skywalker Saga's primary players and integral to Ahsoka's own story.

Not having him appear in Ahsoka's solo series would seem like a missed opportunity.

However, the fact Lucasfilm is already using Morrison's likeness in promoting Rex suggests that the studio knows this, and it may be the best evidence yet that it will happen.

Still, it's worth noting Morrison has always been the design inspiration for the clones, particularly for live-action.

The Book of Boba Fett actor's likeness was also previously used for a collectible bust of old Captain Rex.

There's also a legitimate reason why Rex may not appear in Ahsoka.

Given that series takes place at least five years after Return of the Jedi, Rex may no longer be alive; and if he is, he would be considerably older due to the clones' accelerated aging.

Still, that's not to say that he couldn't, especially if the Disney+ series intends to use flashbacks or time jumps and pay off those alleged Clone Wars connections.

For now, the odds of a live-action Captain Rex in Ahsoka are still up for debate. However, Star Wars' use of Temuera Morrison in this latest bit of marketing is definitely encouraging.

Ahsoka arrives on August 23 on Disney+.