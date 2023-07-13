Star Wars to Release Fewer Movies & TV Shows, Confirms Exec

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that fewer Star Wars movies and series will be produced in the future.

At Star Wars Celebration, there were several updates to the Star Wars timeline, including three upcoming films, the first theatrical releases since 2019.

Iger played a pivotal role in Star Wars going under the Disney umbrella when the company bought Lucasfilm in 2012.

Iger returned to the House of Mouse in November 2022 after a two-year run by former CEO Bob Chapek.

Originally, Iger was set to return until at least 2025, but now, his contract has been extended until the end of 2026. The ultimate goal is to find a proper predecessor for one of Earth's biggest media and entertainment companies.

As Star Wars and other series across the board on Disney+ ramped up under Chapek, the company was losing over $1 billion on the streamer.

Star Wars To Make Fewer Projects

During a recent interview with Squawk Box, Disney CEO Bob Iger re-confirmed that the company will be "spending less on what [they] make and making less" projects like Star Wars.

When asked directly if they'll be pulling back on Marvel and Star Wars projects, Iger simply responded, "Yes."

The CEO elaborated, stating that this goes along with the company's "cost containment initiative:"

“Yep. And pull back, not just to focus, but it’s also part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make and making less.”

What Does This Mean for the Future of Star Wars?

The message is mixed from Lucasfilm and Disney. Three upcoming Star Wars films have recently been announced that will release in 2026 and 2027.

The respective films will focus on the first Jedi, the return of Rey Skywalker, and a crossover event with The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and other New Republic DIsney+ projects and characters.

This will be the first film in development since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Since then, Star Wars. doubled down on Disney+ with series like The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, and two more seasons of The Mandalorian.

While, currently, there was a bevy of Star Wars projects in the works like Ahsoka, Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, and Andor Season 2, Bob Iger's comments indicate that the company will begin to press pause on anymore.

Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew are set to release this year on Disney+.