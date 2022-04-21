Marvel Reportedly Casts Major Superhero In Werewolf By Night

The MCU has recently begun to put an increasing push on the supernatural side of Marvel. Moon Knight first opened the doors to this new branch that will soon be further explored in Blade and the Werewolf by Night Halloween special on Disney+, the latter of which, despite currently filming, has still yet to receive an official announcement.

The Halloween holiday special may be the worst kept secret in the MCU at the moment, as reputable outlets have revealed casting, filming details, and a 2022 release date. Still, Marvel Studios has yet to properly announce the project.

Werewolf by Night will star Latino actor Gael Garcia Bernal in the titular role, which is reportedly the original Jack Russell iteration of the character. Russell's werewolf origins stem from a curse that originated from the Darkhold, a magical book that will be integral to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Bernal - who will be the MCU's second Latino star after Oscar Issac's Moon Knight - will be joined by actress Laura Donnelly, who was previously reported to be playing Nina Price, better known as Vampire by Night.

But a new report indicates Donnelly will instead play a far more important Marvel hero in the MCU.

Laura Donnelly Cast in Werewolf By Night

Marvel

According to The Cosmic Circus, The Nevers actress Laura Donnelly will play monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone in Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night special on Disney+.

Deadline previously broke the news of Donnelly's casting but speculated at the time that she would play Nina Prince, better known as Vampire by Night.

Who is Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone?

Marvel Comics

Daughter of the Ulysses Bloodstone, Elsa, like her father, is a monster hunter in the Marvel universe who is often compared to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Her powers include superhuman strength, speed, durability, endurance, healing, and immunity to vampire bites.

Bloodstone marks the latest in a long line of supernatural Marvel heroes who have joined the MCU recently. Elsa has often served as a member of the Midnight Sons, a supernatural team that Marvel Studios appears to be preparing to introduce in the near future, with characters like Blade and Moon Knight being other common members.

With Elsa Bloodstone being a famous monster hunter, she could play an antagonistic role in Werewolf by Night as she hunts down the titular monster. But the Disney+ special probably won't be the last time fans see Donnelly in the MCU, as she may make appearances in other future supernatural projects, such as Blade and Midnight Sons.

Werewolf by Night is expected to premiere on Disney+ this Halloween, although Marvel Studios is still yet to officially announce the holiday special which is currently filming.