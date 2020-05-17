Elsa Bloodstone Was Mentioned in Marvel Studios' Supernatural Plans for MCU

Seems like all the ghouls, monsters, and supernatural beings from Marvel Comics are soon to make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel and thus in charge of Marvel Television, the studio was planning a female-led series with ABC. This series was apparently meant to star the character of Elsa Bloodstone, a monster hunter. However, her show shared the same fate as the Hulu Ghost Rider show and many others and was scrapped once Feige took over.

In an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter, KC Walsh, editor-in-chief of the GWW, was asked about whether or not Marvel Studios had any plans for Elsa Bloodstone.

While this isn't any indication that Marvel Studios is actively developing a project for the character, it does show that she is at least in their orbit of consideration if her name was included with Blade and Moon Knight.

WHAT THIS MEANS

If Marvel Studios really is planning some kind of supernatural team-up Midnight Sons movie or series in the future that includes characters like Blade, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, and maybe even Werewolf by Night, they could be considering adding Elsa Bloodstone just to stop it from becoming a supernatural sausage fest.

Otherwise, it is anyone's guess when Marvel Studios will include Elsa Bloodstone or if she'll have any project of her own, but at this point, it's not a matter of "if" but "when" she'll join the cinematic universe.