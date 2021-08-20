Star Wars Reveals Replacement Name for Boba Fett's Starship

With the fan-favorite bounty hunter having recently appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2, excitement for Boba Fett and his future in the Star Wars universe is mounting.

Temuera Morrison is suiting up as the huntsman once again in his own Disney+ series, with The Book of Boba Fett expected to hit the streaming service in December 2021. Robert Rodriguez being in the director and executive producer's chair suggests that show is in capable hands, only emboldened by the addition of MCU and Star Wars veteran Sam Hargrave as one of the episode's directors.

A piece of merchandise suggested that an iconic aspect of Boba Fett's mythology would be changing as a LEGO product for the Slave I was mysteriously referred to as "Boba Fett's Starship."

The Slave I wasn't the only name change to cause a stir as Star Wars: The Bad Batch revealed that Boba Fett originally had a different name.

Now, it seems that the legendary starfighter has been given a brand-new name to replace its previous title...

THE SLAVE I IS NO MORE

Via Slashgear, a Star Wars press release for the War of the Bounty Hunters comic revealed the new name of Boba Fett's ship.

The starfighter will now be known as Firespray, which more than likely derives from the vehicle's in-universe model name: Firespray-31-class Patrol and Attack Craft.

A MAJOR CHANGE FOR BOBA FETT?

After being in limbo for some time, Boba Fett's starship finally has a name again.

In-universe, the vehicle was referred to by its previous name, the Slave I, relatively recently by Lando Calrissian in Issue 1 of Marvel Comics' Star Wars run. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether the title is retconned in-universe or given an explanation for the change to Firespray. Perhaps Firespray is a nickname Fett has for his ship which may help to reframe the narrative surrounding the starfighter.

Boba Fett also seemed to be surprisingly kinder in his appearance in The Mandalorian, so the name change may be a reflection of the bounty hunter leaving his more sinister personality behind. That said, he did bash those Stormtroopers pretty hard.

Alternatively, this may simply be how the ship is marketed from now on, abandoning the loaded connotations of the previous name.

The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ in December 2021.