VisionQuest Merch Reveals First Look At Ultron’s Robot & Human Forms

New VisionQuest merch has given fans their first look at Ultron’s robot and human forms in the upcoming Disney+ series. James Spader returns as the murderous AI in the show, his first MCU appearance since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Marvel Studios kept his new design under lock and key for months. A lucky few caught glimpses at in-person events, while everyone else waited for a single official image.

The wait ended on Monday, July 27, when Funko unveiled two VisionQuest Pops, one for Spader’s Ultron and one for Paul Bettany’s Vision, with each figure combining its character’s robot and human sides. The Ultron collectible is the first publicly available image of how Spader will appear in the series. Both figures are already available to order, and they arrived two days after Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige focused on movies and mentioned the show only in passing.

Marvel Studios

The robot side of the Ultron figure closely mirrors the character’s final form from Age of Ultron, the imposing body he used while trying to wipe out humanity from Sokovia. The human side puts Spader’s actual face on the villain, showing him with a beard, glasses, long coat and pants.

A small circle of fans already knew what was coming. Marvel screened VisionQuest footage at New York Comic Con last October and again at Disney’s Upfronts in May 2026, and attendees at both events watched Spader step out of the robot shell. None of that material was released online, so the wider fan base relied on secondhand descriptions until now. Marvel will likely release a full trailer online next month during its D23 presentation.

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas addressed the two-sided approach during Marvel’s Phase Hero LIVE podcast at New York Comic Con, promising audiences will see "a lot of James Spader and a lot of Paul Bettany together" in the series.

The real Ultron stayed absent from the MCU for over a decade. A Variant of the character appeared in What If…? though Ross Marquand voiced that version rather than Spader. VisionQuest brings the original actor back and sets much of its story inside Vision’s mind, where the hero keeps old Stark AIs alive in human form. Bettany teased that setup last year, admitting one program stays locked "behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath." VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ on October 14, 2026, closing the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued through Agatha All Along.

Can VisionQuest Finally Do Justice to Ultron?

Marvel Studios

Revealing Ultron in two forms is the boldest creative swing for the character since Spader’s original casting. His work in Age of Ultron came through voice recording and motion capture, so audiences experienced the performance secondhand, filtered through a digital creation that borrowed his cadence. A human face expands what the villain can do on screen. Spader gets to unsettle viewers with a stare or a half-smile in close-up, while the robot body stays in reserve for moments of raw physical intimidation.

A confrontation between the villain and Bettany's hero is likely to be the best part of the show. Ultron created the synthetic body that eventually became Vision, intending it as his own perfect vessel before the Avengers intercepted it, so the two characters already share an origin. VisionQuest is set to delve into the pair's contrasting ideologies, giving Marvel the room to properly explore Ultron's sadistic side in a way Age of Ultron never quite managed.

Age of Ultron introduced the iconic villain and killed him off after telling a story that barely focused on him. Plenty of fans walked away convinced Spader deserved better material, and Television might be the perfect place to develop the character properly. A full season can extensively explore an antagonist who schemes and needles, and few actors thrive in long-form storytelling like Spader, who led The Blacklist for a decade and won three Emmys playing Alan Shore on The Practice and Boston Legal.