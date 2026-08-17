Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Reacts to Avengers: Doomsday's Latverian Witch Twist, Igniting Sylvie's MCU Movie Cameo Speculation

Loki star Sophia Di Martino ignites hopes about her MCU movie debut in Avengers: Doomsday by reacting to a fan comment linking her to an important character in the film. Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday display at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 made headlines for featuring Latverian Witches working for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, secretly hinting that the women under the masks are major MCU characters in disguise. Some of the prevailing theories include Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, Charlize Theron's Clea, Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie. While it is unknown if these theories will hold true, one recent social media moment intensified speculation about the identity of one of the Latverian witches.

In a recent Instagram post, Sophia Di Martino reacted to a fan comment saying, "Latveria Witch?," suggesting that the Loki star could appear as one of Doctor Doom's witches in Avengers: Doomsday, reigniting hopes for a Sylvie return and her MCU movie debut in 2026.

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Di Martino's Sylvie has been part of the Avengers: Doomsday rumor mill ever since Tom Hiddleston's God Loki was confirmed to return in the MCU crossover event.

The actress is also no stranger to teasing fans about her on-screen return as Sylvie. The Loki star said in a December 2023 interview that she would love to return as Sylvie, noting that she is "very fond of that character."

"I would love to see Sylvie do anything, I think whatever she does, she’s going to do it with fight and she would probably surprise everyone by doing something that you don’t expect. I’m very fond of that character…"

In May 2025, Sophia Di Martino posted a cryptic Instagram selfie with her background obscured and a caption that read "playgrounds." This image, along with sightings of her stunt double in Loki in London, instantly sparked speculation about her return in Avengers: Doomsday.

In the MCU, like Loki, Sylvie is a powerful magic user with a Multiversal background, stemming from her experience with the Time Variance Authority in the two seasons of Loki on Disney+. The Green Latverian witch has been associated with her aesthetic. With Loki as a key Multiversal figure, having Sylvie work for Doctor Doom sounds intriguing.

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If Sylvie does end up working for Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, there must be a reason. It's possible that Doom's sorcery is far superior to Sylvie's, potentially bending her to his will and forcing her to go against Loki and possibly give up his location to Doom.

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The Green Latverian witch (who may or may not be Sylvie) is not the only Latverian witch in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios' SDCC display also revealed two other witches: one wearing an orange robe and one in a purple variant of the outfit.

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It is unknown if these witches are indeed Clea, Scarlet Witch, or even a Variant of Cynthia von Doom (Victor von Doom's wife). Whatever the case, these witches working for Doctor Doom are dangerous enough, and they could hold the key to the Multiverse's collapse, serving as wildcards in the impending conflict.

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Set to premiere on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday could serve as a prime opportunity for Sylvie to finally return.

I'm Convinced Sylvie Is On Loki's Side In Avengers: Doomsday (Here's Why)

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While Sylvie and Loki had a tenuous relationship in the Loki Disney+ series, there is a good chance that Sylvie is playing the long game by potentially agreeing to be one of Doctor Doom's Latverian witches, with Loki planting her as a mole inside Doom's Multiversal mission as a last-ditch effort to preserve reality.

The two seasons of Loki revealed that Sylvie spent her entire life fighting systems of control, a struggle amplified when she killed He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale to free the timelines and restore people's free will. Making an alliance with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is not within her character, and it would be a complete betrayal of what she stood for in the series.

Loki Season 2's ending established that Sylvie and Loki have already moved past their rivalry and have genuine care and mutual respect despite the different paths they have taken (Loki ascending to become God Loki and Sylvie moving freely through the timeline). Sylvie was one of the few people who understood the weight of God Loki's choice in the end.

It's possible that Sylvie agreed to do Doctor Doom's bidding to spare God Loki's life, or that this is an entirely double-agent play that could pay off in the future. Similar to how Doctor Strange orchestrated the Avengers' loss in Infinity War, part of Loki's plan might be to let the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men lose, with Sylvie being instrumental in that outcome. By doing this, the heroes will have a better fighting chance against Doom when he is vulnerable in his Battleworld regime in Avengers: Secret Wars.