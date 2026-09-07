Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights 2026 Review—Here Are All 9 Houses Ranked

Halloween season is beginning, which means it's another wonderful year for Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights (HHN). The Direct attended the flagship event in Orlando and ranked all of its mazes, and now, it's time to do the same for Hollywood's HHN.

This year has plenty of highly anticipated mazes, including one focused on Ryan Coogler's vampire-slaying masterclass, Sinners. There's a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, the finale house for Netflix's Stranger Things, a trip to hell thanks to Hellraiser, the return of Art, and plenty more. But the real question remains: what's the best house at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights?

All Houses at Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, Ranked

9.) Stranger Things 5

The Direct

Ending Netflix's Iconic Series With a Whimper

The Stranger Things 5 maze in Orlando wasn't anything spectacular, but somehow, the Hollywood version manages to take it down a few notches. But first, let's start with the good things that this maze offered.

The recreation of the kitchen scene was well done and more dynamic than Orlando's. This version of Stranger Things 5 also did more with the Max and Lucas' moment in the laundry room scene, with more Demodog love all around, something I appreciated.

However, much like recent Stranger Things mazes, this house is plagued by silly-looking Vecna costumes around every corner. Then there's the final room in this house, which might be one of the worst rooms I've seen in any HHN; it was dull, empty, and cheaply made.

8.) Art's Terror Tram

The Direct

HHN's Secret Weapon Is Back to His Old Tricks

Last year, one of my biggest takeaways from Halloween Horror Nights was how great Art the Clown was. I was confident that he was HHN's new secret weapon.

Thankfully, Hollywood brought Art the Clown back. While he was still roaming the park, he chose not to take over a house; instead, he took over the 2026 Terror Tram.

Now, there were plenty of people this year who loved Art's Terror Tram. And while there was nothing bad about it, there was also nothing too notable. In fact, it was almost identical to the last few years, just with a new coat of paint.

It might be time for Universal Studios Hollywood to consider revamping its Terror Tram offerings, as its current iteration has become a tad stale. Universal Studios' Fan Fest Nights event has proven that it can do something creative and unique with the tram, so let's bring those creative juices over to HHN.

7.) Killer Clowns From Outer Space

The Direct

A Walk Through a Demented Funhouse

This is the Killer Clowns From Outer Space maze's third time at HHN. I nearly always dock some points for repeat mazes in lieu of fresh ones, and this is no exception, but it's a far cry from a bad maze.

In this house, maze-goers have to try not to become a cotton candy-covered snack for, as the title of the 1988 film and 2026 HHN house spells out, killer clowns from outer space.

This maze is a psychedelic journey. You're going through a casually demented fun house, filled with large, deadly clowns. Even if you aren't familiar with the original film, there are plenty of fun sets and moments to see. One particular room, as we passed through a police station, stood out to me.

6.) Evil Dead Burn

Universal Studios

We're All Going To Die By Dawn

As a big Evil Dead fan, particularly the new ones over the last decade or so, I wanted to love this maze as much as I did the Evil Dead Rise one a few years ago. Unfortunately, I only thought it was okay on both coasts.

That's not to say it's bad all-around; there's much to enjoy here. From a cool animatronic decapitated dead, to some great deadite makeup, and gruesome scenes like the weedwhacker in the bathroom, there's plenty to eat up here as a fan of the franchise, and as someone simply looking for those scary moments that Halloween Horror Nights is known for.

Despite having several notable moments throughout, it's hard to shake the feeling that this maze could have done more. Some moments feel more cramped than they need to be, the last stretch of the maze fizzles out, and the dog moments, of which there are several, were not quite up to snuff with what Orlando offered.

5.) KILLceañera: Music by SLASH

The Direct

SLASH Is Back for HHN

Latin American myths and legends have been the staple of Universal Studios Hollywood Horror Nights for the last few years, so it's no surprise that HHN wanted to continue that tradition. This year, KILLceañera: Music by SLASH brings back the iconic Guns N' Roses guitarist (who provided music for a returning maze last year) to score a maze about the quinceañera of Lola, and he even provided an exclusive song titled "15 Candles."

What should be a normal quinceañera turns into a horrifying ritual, as Lola turns her rite of passage into a festival of death aimed to take revenge on everyone who wronged her, which is Carrie-coded—something the maze definitely lived up to.

While there are some repeated creatures and pieces from previous years, there are a number of neat setups here. From a disarming mariachi band to a convincing spinal "surgery," horror fans will find plenty to love about this house.

4.) Dead, Deader, Deadest

The Direct

A Fun Funeral Home-Themed Original House

Dead, Deader, Deadest invites you to uncover the dark secrets of the Deville Family Funeral Home, where the dead simply don't stay dead. In fact, the owners claim they can restore the dead without embalming thanks to a miracle drug. Needless to say, it backfires spectacularly, leading to this haunted house.

Sure, the dead returning isn't a new concept, but with the funeral angle and embalming, Universal Studios' HHN team had plenty of space to explore new angles. There are tons of twisted visuals that grace this house, and you'll no doubt be entranced by where they go as you progress.

While the design of the house and the set pieces within are wonderful, the one negative about the maze is that the story can get a little lost on you as you make it further into it. Though some might not care too much about that, and they will simply be happy with the creative carnage around every corner.

3.) Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness

The Direct

Welcome to Hollywood's Crazy Train

On both coasts, Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness is a pure joy. While each has its differences, overall they offer the same experience, and it's a good one.

While this maze isn't too scary, besides Ozzy screaming at you around many corners, it is a celebration of the Prince of Darkness that hypes you up as you appreciate all the gothic horror around you at any moment. One of the key set pieces here is at the start, where audiences go aboard the Crazy Train, and it sets the tone for the rest of the house perfectly.

For those who may be hesitant about this maze because they don't know anything about the musician, don't be. I know next to nothing about him, yet it remains one of my favorite houses at Halloween Horror Nights.

2.) Hellraiser

The Direct

Time To Be Tormented in Hell Forever

I'm not the biggest Hellraiser fan, and I know little about it (much like my relationship with the Ozzy Osbourne house), so I was surprised by how much I enjoyed this house when I first went through it in Orlando. After experiencing it again at Universal Studios Hollywood, I can say it remains a wonderful Halloween house.

Fans of extreme gore will be right at home here in hell with the Cenobites, and those who aren't will be just as squirmish as one might imagine. All the sequences of torture and violence are displayed wonderfully, and I assume that many fans of the franchise will instantly recognize them.

Another positive of this maze, as an inverse to the Stranger Things 5 maze, is that the costumes are great and never bring down the experience. Even the stationary displays and animatronics impress in every instance.

1.) Sinners

The Direct

An Improvement From Orlando

In Orlando, the Sinners maze was easily the weakest of the bunch. It was dull, didn't do nearly enough with the film it's based on, and wasn't as dynamic as it needed to be. Universal Studios Hollywood more than made up for all of this with its take on the HHN house.

It is obvious right from the get-go: unlike nearly every HHN house before it, even the queue line for Sinners is lovingly themed, putting people right into the now-iconic musical sequence from the movie. From there, it only gets better.

Each room is well-crafted, and the flow as you move through them is natural and smooth. The sequences you walk through grow increasingly dynamic, with one in particular unfolding on multiple levels, with plenty to look at on each level. What seals the deal is the convincingly glowing eyes HHN gave the vampires.