Star Wars Reverses Course, Brings Back Gina Carano's Cara Dune (But With 1 Big Twist)

The Mandalorian legend Cara Dune officially returned to Star Wars for the first time in six years in 2026, but the fired actress who played her, Gina Carano, is notably missing. Several years ago, the MandoVerse abandoned one of its original leads when Gina Carano, the actress who played Cara Dune, was fired for a series of controversial tweets. Dune became a fierce ally of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in The Mandalorian’s first two seasons, and was even placed to lead her own spin-off, Rangers of the New Republic, which was ultimately canceled after Carano’s firing.

Following Gina Carano‘s absence from recent MandoVerse releases, Cara Dune just returned to Star Wars in LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The special acts as a brickified comedic retelling of Mando and Grogu’s Disney+ journey, and many familiar actors lent their voices, although some were recast for unclear reasons.

One actor who wasn’t recast is Carano, as, while Dune does appear in the LEGO Star Wars special, her role is greatly reduced to a non-speaking background part. The decision effectively dances around the Carano situation by largely reducing or eliminating her important moments and failing to acknowledge her by name.

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The hilarious 50-minute special speedruns through Season 1's events: from Mando being hired by The Client to collect Grogu, to having his ship dismantled by Jawas, to fleeing the Empire with Grogu in his clutches. Those events played out across the first three episodes of The Mandalorian in 2019.

And yet, the retelling then leaps forward to Mando's first tangle with Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, which didn't occur until Episode 5. It then recalls Mando teaming up with Migs Mayfield and his bounty hunter buddies to free a convict (Episode 6) and Greef Karga luring him into a trap on Nevarro (Episode 7).

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If something seems strangely absent there, it would be because LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian completely omits Episode 4, "Sanctuary." That episode just so happens to be the first appearance of Cara Dune, as Mando teamed up with the former Rebel shocktrooper to protect a small farming village from raiders.

Despite her debut story being missing, Dune still appears in the Season 1 finale's events, helping Din Djarin, Grogu, Greef Karga, and IG-11 fight off Moff Gideon's Imperial forces on Nevarro, albeit with no dialogue or even a namedrop.

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The situation gets a whole lot weirder moving into the Season 2 retelling, where there should be a story of Mando, Dune, and Karga destroying an Imperial outpost on Nevarro sandwiched between Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano's introductions. In that place, Mando now returns to Nevarro to fight off Gorian Shard and his space pirates, which didn't happen in The Mandalorian until Season 3.

That decision erases one of Dune's few major episodes in The Mandalorian, and her notable absences don't stop there. When Mando assembles his alliance to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon's clutches in the Season 2 finale recap, he never recruits Dune to his aid, only moving forward with Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and Bo-Katan, with Luke Skywalker saving them from becoming a pile of studs.

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The LEGO special completely omitted Dune's involvement from the Season 2 finale, only saying that "Mando battled his way onto the ship with the help of Bo-Katan." That description also leaves out Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, although their exclusions are less significant, as The Book of Boba Fett characters still returned elsewhere in the brickified MandoVerse special.

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It was a strange move by Lucasfilm to almost completely eradicate Dune in some parts of The Mandalorian's retelling while still including her in others. Not only is the New Republic officer omitted from the Season 2 storyline altogether, but it also seems that her invitation to Mando and Grogu's party got lost in the space mail.

Dune is nowhere to be seen at the party organized by Peli Motto, even though almost all of Mando's allies from the Disney+ show are in attendance. That, sadly, also means that Dune sits out the LEGO special's final battle against Gorian Shard's nephew, marking one of the only major omissions from the action.

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Star Wars Might Still Bring Back Gina Carano's Cara Dune - Here's Why

Last August, Gina Carano settled her Elon Musk-funded lawsuit against Disney, describing it as "the best outcome for all parties involved." The House of Mouse was equally satisfied with the result, as Disney said it "[looks] forward to identifying opportunities to work together" in the future (via Forbes).

While fans may take that as a sign that Cara Dune could be on the way back to the galaxy far, far away, that may be too much of a backtrack for Lucasfilm. The studio already canonized Carano's departure in The Mandalorian Season 3, revealing that she had been "recruited by special forces" after Moff Gideon's arrest.

As The Mandalorian won't be returning for Season 4 and The Mandalorian and Grogu's sequel chances look slim, there is arguably nowhere to place Dune anyway. Lucasfilm was once developing Rangers of the New Republic as her very own spin-off, but that project likely won't be getting revived.

In fact, Lucasfilm appears to be winding down the MandoVerse altogether, as no projects have been announced beyond Ahsoka Season 2 in January 2027. There have been rumors of an Heir to the Empire limited series that would depict the final clash between Grand Admiral Thrawn and the New Republic, and Dune's major new special forces role could lead to her return in the MandoVerse event.

Beyond Disney's broader statement expressing a desire to work with Carano again, The Mandalorian alum recently confirmed that she reunited with director Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm CEO Dave Filoni for a Zoom call. The update may be the strongest sign yet that Lucasfilm is open to bringing Dune back down the line.

The actress landed her first TV project since The Mandalorian in September 2025, one month after settling her lawsuit with Disney, with the Las Vegas crime series, Logan Reign. Only time will tell whether that leads to a larger acting comeback, perhaps even rejoining the Star Wars galaxy and bringing back Dune.