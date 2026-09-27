Marvel's VisionQuest Gets Last-Minute Release Change

VisionQuest just received an exciting change to its release schedule just weeks before it premieres on Disney+. Over four months after the MCU's last live-action Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, wrapped up, the next blockbuster streaming original is finally on the horizon. Before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in December to culminate the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Television is wrapping up the WandaVision trilogy on Disney+ with VisionQuest. The eight-episode series is putting Paul Bettany's Vision and James Spader's Ultron center stage, and excitement is running high as fans await its secrets and surprises.

Marvel Television dropped a brand new trailer for VisionQuest ahead of its Disney+ premiere in just over two weeks on October 14. The Marvel Television sci-fi epic will now open with a two-episode premiere, following in the footsteps of WandaVision and several other major Disney+ originals.

Marvel Television

The schedule change means that VisionQuest will now conclude on November 25, one week earlier than the originally expected December 2. The full release schedule for VisionQuest's eight episodes is listed below:

Episode 1 - Wednesday, October 14 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Episode 2 - Wednesday, October 14 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Episode 3 - Wednesday, October 21 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Episode 4 - Wednesday, October 28 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Episode 5 - Wednesday, November 4 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Episode 6 - Wednesday, November 11 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Episode 7 - Wednesday, November 18 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Episode 8 - Wednesday, November 25 at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET

Some lucky audiences will get an early taste of VisionQuest, as the first two episodes will have an advanced premiere on Monday, October 12, at the British Film Institute's London Film Festival, two days before they land on Disney+.

Marvel Television previously utilized two-episode premieres for WandaVision, Hawkeye, Agatha All Along, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Meanwhile, Ironheart began with a whopping three-episode premiere, and Wonder Man and Echo stand as Marvel Television's only live-action binge releases.

While a two-episode premiere isn't uncommon for Marvel Television, it is especially beneficial in this case, as it distances VisionQuest from the final stretch of the countdown to Avengers: Doomsday (which hits theaters on December 18). The WandaVision trilogy will reportedly be crucial viewing for Avengers 5, although it remains unclear how VisionQuest will set up Phase 6's climactic event.

What to Expect From VisionQuest's Two-Episode Premiere

The official listing for VisionQuest's BFI debut confirmed that the two-episode premiere will run for 97 minutes. That makes VisionQuest the longest two-episode opener yet in the Disney+ trilogy, surpassing WandaVision's 71-minute and Agatha All Along's 87-minute totals for their first two chapters.

As VisionQuest is both opening the world of Vision's Mind Space for the first time and finally resuming the synthezoid's story after five years, there's a lot to gain from a two-episode debut. The double premiere will give audiences one episode to discover what this world and characters are all about, before the second hopefully kicks VisionQuest's larger narrative and metal mystery into gear.

Fans already know that VisionQuest will start with Vision working in a Scottish pub where he powers down overnight to enter his Mind Space. There, audiences will reconnect with a whole roster of familiar MCU AIs with varied personalities, all of which help Vision process the data of the day on his quest to understand humanity.

Now that VisionQuest is doubling up its premeire, the WandaVision trilogy-capper will conclude just over three weeks before Avengers: Doomsday. The shift ought to avoid VisionQuest's final episodes getting overshadowed by bubbling anticipation for Doomsday, even if their storylines are, for the most part, unrelated.