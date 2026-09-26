DC Studios Chooses 4 Colors of Lanterns for DCU's Potential Future

HBO's Lanterns has finally caught up to the present day. After the fiasco in Rushville, Nebraska, in Episode 5, Episode 6, "Bad Optics," sends John Stewart back to the scene of the crime in 2026. He's a different man now, having given up his pursuit of the Green Lantern ring and turning over a new leaf. But old emotions flood back to him in the DC Studios show, just as they do for another character who sets the stage for another Lantern color in the DCU.

"Bad Optics" shows the aftermath of Hal Jordan's death. Sheriff Kerry Kane is distraught, especially because the residents of her town never saw Hal as anything but a monster. A group gathers to remember him, though, including John. Right before heading into the service, a woman introduces herself to him as Carol Ferris, Hal's old flame. She has a eulogy that Hal wrote himself and wants John to deliver it.

HBO

While Carol never goes into much detail about her connection to Hal, it's clear they have a complicated history, which shouldn't come as a surprise. In the comics, Carol worked with Hal when he worked as a test pilot for Ferris Aircraft. The two had to balance work and pleasure, a situation that became even more difficult when Hal acquired a power ring. However, he wasn't the only one stirring up superpowered trouble, as Carol also gained abilities.

DC Comics

An alien race called the Zamarons had it out for the Guardians of the Universe and decided to create a league of their own. Harnessing the power of love, they founded the Star Sapphires and set their sights on Carol. At first, Carol was brainwashed and forced to hunt down her beloved. She eventually got to do things her way, allowing her to embrace her heroic side with her violet power ring.

Carol doesn't mention the Star Sapphires in Lanterns. She doesn't even give the impression that she supported Hal's position as a Green Lantern. However, DC Studios is very careful not to rule anything out, either. That means everything is on the table in the future. And it wouldn't be shocking if the Star Sapphires do show up at some point, since the DCU is already preparing for the arrival of other Lantern colors.

Lantern Colors That DC Studios Has Plans for in the DCU

Green Lanterns

HBO

Although it doesn't have "green" in its title, Lanterns is all about the Guardians' galactic police force. Hal's bosses drop John in his lap because they recognize the young man has a strong will and doesn't show fear. And those are the best qualities a Green Lantern can have because the power ring runs on willpower.

But determination can come in many forms, as Guy Gardner, a far-from-humble hero, proves to be just as effective as any other member of his organization. Speaking of which, Lanterns mentions a number of other Green Lanterns, including Ch'p and Mogo. The Corps is clearly flourishing, despite all the hiccups on Earth.

Yellow Lanterns

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Having its fair share of members doesn't mean the Green Lantern Corps is all buttoned-up, though. Not long before Lanterns began, Thaal Sinestro, Hal's mentor, staged a coup that left a Guardian dead and the former ring-wielder in prison. Sinestro didn't agree with the way the Guardians were handling things and took matters into his own hands.

The comic book version of Sinestro walked a very similar path. After going rogue, he began wielding a yellow power ring powered by fear. Many beings flocked to Sinestro's cause, making him a real threat to the Guardians. With Sinestro already at odds with his former bosses, DC Studios is likely setting up a similar arc for the villain. All that's left is to get him out of jail and fit him for a new ring.

Black Lanterns

DC Comics

All of the Lantern Corps derive their power from the Emotional Electromagnetic Spectrum, which houses seven different colors: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet. However, some Corps operate outside the spectrum, such as White and Grey. They both have redeeming qualities, but their colleague, Black, is hard to get behind, since its purpose is to snuff out all traces of life.

Lanterns teased the existence of Black Lanterns earlier in Season 1, when Hal and John snuck onto William Macon's property. The goons they encountered had weapons that emitted black smoke, which rendered the hero's power ring useless. It's only a matter of time before DC Studios kicks things up a notch by unleashing a black ring that makes its wielder the Green Lantern Corps' worst nightmare.